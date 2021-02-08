Sky-Futures, an ICR company, one of the world's leading drone inspection and survey providers, has signed a global service delivery partnership with SeekOps Inc to provide methane detection, localisation, and quantification services to customers around the world.

With a global footprint in 9 countries and operations in over 33 countries to date, Sky-Futures will deliver a SeekOps-certified service to customers both onshore and offshore. The partnership will enable SeekOps to rapidly scale the delivery of its methane emissions detection services globally to customers across multiple sectors, including the oil and gas and biogas industries.

Established as best-in-class for methane detection and quantification, the drone-mounted SeekIRsensor enables cost-effective comprehensive emissions inspection in a fraction of the time required by traditional ground surveys, resulting in significant cost savings for operators.

Working together, Sky-Futures and SeekOps will provide customers with an end-to-end service including data capture, data analysis and reporting. The SeekOps drone-based sensors operate in concert with their custom data analytics software, to rapidly localise point source emissions and quantify emissions rates.

Iain Cooper, CEO of SeekOps said, "The world is changing fast and there is an increasing market demand for dependable leak detection technologies. SeekOps provides technologies that can be used to detect, locate, and quantify leaks, and the technology is highly accurate, lightweight, and field-proven.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Sky-Futures, to bring our highly-effective leak detection and quantification abilities into the global marketplace. This partnership enables us to provide rapid, robust, reliable and repeatable quality solutions to our customers' emissions needs anywhere in the world and in all aspects of oil and gas upstream, midstream and downstream, as well as to the nascent but rapidly expanding biogas and landfill monitoring markets".

Sky-Futures delivers a range of services across multiple sectors with significant experience in the onshore and offshore oil and gas market. This experience is a fundamental piece of the partnership between the Sky-Futures and SeekOps and will support the rapid roll out of the technology and service to customers around the world.

Chris Blackford, CEO of Sky-Futures said: "As a company with significant experience using drone technology to provide survey and inspection services to the oil and gas industry, we are always looking to partner with companies providing new, innovative and value adding technology. SeekOps tick all these boxes and more. Their drone-based fugitive emission detection technology is class-leading and meets a need that is ever more important in a world where emission monitoring is becoming more regulated."

