Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Leak - East Africa Metals schafft den Ausbruch!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.02.2021 | 15:04
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Western Selection Plc - Acquisition of shares in Bilby PLC

Western Selection Plc - Acquisition of shares in Bilby PLC

PR Newswire

London, February 8

8 February 2020

WESTERN SELECTION PLC

(the "Company")

Acquisition of shares in Bilby PLC ("Bilby")

The Company announces that it has acquired 150,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of Bilby at an average price of 29.8 pence per share.

Following this transaction, the Company holds 6,486,363 ordinary shares in Bilby which represents 11.00% of Bilby's issued share capital.

This announcement contains information previously categorised as inside information for the purposes of Articles 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (MAR).

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Western Selection PLC +44 (0) 20 7796 9060

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 (0) 20 7213 0880

(James Caithie / Liam Murray)

.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.