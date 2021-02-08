The product is available both with monocrystalline and CIGS solar cells and is claimed to be the world's largest solar tile with dimensions of 457 x 510 mm.From pv magazine Spain Tejas Borja has been manufacturing tiles in Llíria, Valencia, in southeastern Spain, since 1899. Its catalog includes the Flat-5XL tile which, with dimensions of 457 x 510 mm and a weight of 6.55 kg, is claimed to be the largest ceramic tile in the world. This tile is also available in a photovoltaic version, the Solar Flat-5XL, which is an ultra-flat ceramic tile that includes a glass-glass photovoltaic panel. The product ...

