DNA Brands Inc.: DNATags To Convert Ethereum Solidity-based Smart Contract To Cardano's Goguen Smart Contracts

Santo Mining Corp. dba Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK:SANP) developers of DNATags, along with DNAX Brands Inc (DNAX) will convert DNATags from Ethereum to the Cardano Goguen.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / DNA Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:DNAX) and Santo Mining Corp. dba Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK:SANP) owners and developers of DNATags, today announces that DNATags will be converting its Ethereum Solidity-based Smart Contract to the Cardano Goguen Smart Contract. Santo Blockchain Labs has been developing and deploying Ethereum Solidity Smart Contracts for over 4 years now, with experience in ERC-20, ERC-721, ERC-1155 & ERC1450. The company has evaluated the long-term economics and technology benefits and has determined to move all its blockchain projects from an Ethereum to the Cardano Goguen. Unlike Ethereum, Cardano uses a mechanism that handles the tokenization natively on the ledger instead of via smart contracts, making all tokens in the Cardano blockchain follow the same logic and be inherently supported, instead of requiring the creation of layers as is the case of ERC-20 and ERC-721 tokens. This will ensures scalability, performance, and reduces transaction costs; also known as GAS Fees in the Ethereum world which lately are extraordinarily high and slowing down the transactions on the Ethereum network.

DNATags prime directive is the authentication of products to ensure the consumer of its authenticity, there is a secondary component that will be the coupon rewards module. Users will have the ability to earn DNARewards native tokens as they scan products to ensure their authenticity. These DNARewards will interexchange with other coupon rewards systems or can be converted to the native Cardano, ADA cryptocurrency.

Frank Yglesias of Santo Blockchain Labs, added, "We are all in when it comes to Cardano, I have been personally been following the work of the guys at Cardano since 2016 and have great admiration for Charles and his team at IOHK. Cardano is the blockchain of the future and the future is here." additionally Adrian McKenzie, CEO of DNA Brands, stated, "We are rolling out a branding, marketing, and revenue-generating roadmap to launch DNATags and DNARewards, in the weeks to come we will make public this roadmap"

DNATags and DNARewards

DNATags and DNARewards are owned and operated by DNA Brands, Inc. and Santo Blockchain Labs. DNATags is a blockchain authentication solution for consumers to check the authenticity of the product at the same time earning rewards via DNARewards. DNA Brands is a Holding company. Since March 2020, the company has engaged in Solar Digital Marketing and Sales and will now begin marketing DNA Tags along with SANTO. SANTO is a software development company that focuses on the development of blockchain smart digital contracts and IoT internet of things for everyday life. The Company also operates a website at https://santopool.com (ADAPOOL Ticker: SANP) that provides cryptocurrency staking service to potential Cardano (ADA) holders. Though its 100% owned subsidiary; SAITEC Technology & Development Joint Stock Company in Ho Chi Minh City, VietNam, the company leverages its highly efficient software engineers, VietNam is currently known as the Silicon Valley of South Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

