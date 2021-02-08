BioTech Medics Inc.: BioTech Medics, Inc. Announces Today That It Is Actively Trading on OTC-Markets and Has A New Vision For 2021

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTC PINK:BMCS) is pleased to announce that the firm has been actively trading on OTC markets for a few weeks and is now poised to execute its business plan. BioTech Medics Inc. has historically been a biotech firm however, management has decided to change the trajectory of the organization and chart a new course. In the coming weeks BMCS will share its goals and objectives for 2021 and beyond and will provide investors with its vision for sustained growth.

According to Anthony K. Miller, CEO, "we have been working diligently for over a year and we are now ready to move into another chapter in this company's incredible history. Management has assembled an impressive team and board of directors and management has created a business plan that it feels is incomparable to other firms in its new direction. To accomplish this new mission, management has employed a Utah based PCAOB accounting firm to perform the required audits of the company's financial documents for the sole purpose of moving the company to the next tier on OTC Markets, which is an OTCQB. In the coming months management plans to qualify as an OTCQX which is part of a critical phase to accomplish these goals. This plan will be implemented with strategic alliances of BMCS. We are creating an informative website and will be sharing some of the milestones that will be delineated in our first-quarter announcements that will give an indication of our company's new direction." said Miller'

About BioTech Medics, Inc.: BioTech Medics, Inc is a publicly traded Wyoming company traded on the OTC Markets under the stock symbol BMCS located in Los Angeles California. BioTech Medics Inc. has historically been a biotech firm however, management has decided to chart a new course for the firm.

About the PCAOB: The PCAOB was established by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 to oversee the audits of public companies in order to protect the interests of investors and further the public interest in the preparation of informative, accurate, and independent audit reports.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected projects of BioTech Medics, Inc., and related companies. All statements that are included in this Press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and other factors. Statements made in the future tense, and statements using-words-such as "may, "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim'" "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend " "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident" "scheduled" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. You should consider the areas of risk described in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made herein. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report and readers should carefully review this report in its entirety. We disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the OTC Markets and the SEC website. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION

INVESTOR RELATIONS

STOCK SYMBOL: (BMCS-OTC)

EMAIL: tony@biotecmedics.com

WEBSITE: www.biotecmedics.com

PHONE: 800.988.3782

LOCATION: WOODLAND HILLS, CA.

SOURCE: BioTech Medics Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/628285/BioTech-Medics-Inc-Announces-Today-That-It-Is-Actively-Trading-on-OTC-Markets-and-Has-A-New-Vision-For-2021