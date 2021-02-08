WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Cybersecurity Awarded New Contract to Issue Federally Compliant Identity Credentials

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, has secured a new contract to issue External Certificate Authority (ECA) credentials to a hospital interacting with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that provides direct and public health services.

Under the terms of this new agreement, WidePoint will provide its new government healthcare client with ECA digital certificate credentials, enabling the client's employees and industry partners to access certain secure HHS systems. In support of this credentialing project, WidePoint will also provide the client with hardware security tokens. This two-part contract encompasses a one-year term and a three-year term.

"WidePoint is one of only two U.S. Government ECA providers authorized by the U.S. Department of Defense. WidePoint is authorized to provide ECA digital certificates for identification, digital signature, email security and digital file encryption, server authentication, and domain controllers," said Caroline Godfrey, chief security officer, WidePoint Cybersecurity Solutions Corporation. "This provides WidePoint with a unique competitive advantage as we work to expand the presence of our credentials with organizations for whom security and compliance are essential."

Jason Holloway, president of WidePoint Cybersecurity Solutions Corporation, added, "With agencies and contractors experiencing an increase in cyber incursions, ECA credentials are one of the most important lines of defense for our government's most vital systems. We look forward to supporting this hospital under the HHS operating division."

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, commented, "While the need to protect the integrity of our clients' sensitive data frequently limits our ability to disclose the details of new contracts, we're highly encouraged by the increase in demand for WidePoint's Identity Management solutions as these certifications are among our higher margin offerings. This award along with our past performance and excellent customer delivery provide the strong base from which WidePoint is gaining additional market share in the ECA community."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

