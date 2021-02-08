Provisur Technologies, Inc., a leading global provider of high-performance food processing equipment, announced that Thomas Neher has joined its team as Vice President of Slicing EAPMEA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005463/en/

Thomas Neher joins Provisur Technologies as Vice President of Slicing EAPMEA (Photo: Provisur Technologies)

Neher is a successful senior leader with 25 years' experience in both commercial and operational roles in the meat and food processing industry.

"Thomas brings a depth of knowledge from a variety of disciplines, including R&D, marketing, sales and product management," said Scott Scriven, Executive Vice President of Provisur Technologies. "Thomas's well-rounded expertise and leadership, coupled with Provisur's existing slicing team, will enhance our ability to deliver the most advanced slicing systems, service and support to our customers."

In his role as Vice President of Slicing EAPMEA, Neher will develop and execute strategies to enhance slicing solutions, bolster market penetration, and ensure the long-term success of Provisur's slicing business globally.

"There is a significant opportunity to expand Provisur's international presence to meet the growing demands of global customers," Neher said. "With the combined experience of our international teams, we can better understand our customers and respond to their specific needs in an increasingly competitive global marketplace."

Before joining Provisur, Neher most recently served as Managing Director for industry-leader Vemag. Neher's other industry experience includes positions at Handtmann Group in Biberach, Germany and Elma in Singen, Germany.

Fluent in four languages, he earned his Master's Degree in Business and Marketing from Baden-Wuerttemberg Cooperative State University.

About Provisur Technologies

Provisur Technologies, Inc. is a leading global provider of precision engineered industrial food processing equipment and offers a broad range of equipment and integrated full-line solutions for processing beef, poultry, pork, fish, and other food products.

For more information visit www.provisur.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005463/en/

Contacts:

Provisur Technologies

Magdenauerstrasse 34

9230 Flawil

Ursi Hasler

+41 79 753 74 93