BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo's ONM Environmental Acquires EcoMist Trash Receptacle Spray Technology

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary ONM Environmental has acquired a deodorizing and sanitizing technology, called EcoMist®, that helps raise the customer care bar for solid waste collectors to treat all types of waste receptacles in real time during pick up.

EcoMist® is a device installed directly onto any waste collection vehicle that automatically sprays odor control products and/or sanitizer into refuse bins or dumpsters during the waste collection process. ONM plans to test market the product directly with its major solid waste handling customers by packaging it with its popular odor and VOC control product CupriDyne Clean. A video showing EcoMist® in operation can be viewed here: https://www.biolargo.com/ecomist-video.

EcoMist® is easy to install and use. It works "out-of-the-box", allowing customers to install the system themselves, and meaning ongoing sales will not require a significant investment in logistics and servicing. ONM's acquisition of EcoMist® is part of its strategy to grow revenues of its air quality control division through chemistry deployment systems that lead to more scalable sales of its disruptive odor and VOC control product CupriDyne® Clean. It also helps ensure ONM can provide the largest waste handling companies in the country with a broad range of tools to solve their odor and VOC control challenges in all facets of their business.

ONM's only obligation under the acquisition agreement is a 10% royalty on EcoMist® system sales.

President of ONM Environmental Joseph Provenzano commented, "To the best of our knowledge the EcoMist system is one of a kind. We believe it is a good fit to enhance business growth and another example of how we continue to deliver valuable solutions for our customers while helping keep our environment cleaner, safer and healthier, as we pursue our overarching mission to 'make life better'".

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our peer-reviewed scientific approach allows us to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. Several of our technologies are commercially available and are advancing as disrupters in their respective markets. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

