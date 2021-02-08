Fastbase Inc.: Fastbase Tracking 10 Billion Visitors Monthly Using Unique HPE-Servers

Fastbase Inc. orders HPE DL580 to ensure 24/7 web leads

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Fastbase Inc. (OTC PINK:FBSE) the web analytics company has just bolstered its technology platform with new investment in the HPE DL580 Gen10 server series. The latest HPE addition is integral to Fastbase analyzing more than 1.2 million companies from 130 countries, providing leads and sales and marketing intelligence to some of Europe's largest multinational companies. With an advanced algorithm and a database of registered websites, Fastbase analyses billions of website visitors each month and requires an architecture optimized for Big Data Analytics.

This would not be possible without the HPE ProLiant Apollo servers from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). Big Data Analytics requires high performance servers that can handle a large amount of data. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has one of the world's broadest server, storage, and network portfolios and the HPE DL580 Gen10 server offers an architecture optimized for Big Data Analytics.

"The DL580 is one of the Proliant servers designed for large computing facilities and data centers that need a lot of computing power to handle vast amounts of data," said Martin Jacobsen, Sales Manager, HPE Denmark. "Online analytics company, Fastbase, offers web visitor and customer insights for business. Fastbase needs a platform optimised for data science and delivering real time leads. Proliant Gen10 servers provide the certainty of processing power required."

HPE ProLiant DL580 Gen10 Server is a high-density, four-socket server with high performance, scalability and reliability. The Gen10 Server offers greater processing power, up to 6TB of faster memory and the simplicity of automated management.

High traffic and computing power

Fastbase has chosen to standardize on HPE's ProLiant servers, which are designed to have a high volume of both computer memory and storage, ideal for use-cases like Fastbase WebLeads, the SaaS lead gen application. Martin Jacobsen explained, "For High Performance Computing (HPC), Big Data, and Cloud performance and density are paramount. Fastbase data is growing in leaps and bounds and as the volume of data increases, so do the challenges. It is crucial to employ servers that are able to deal with the high number of data calls from Fastbase users. So, it is important to choose a system providing performance, reliability and scalability." Martin Jacobsen said.

The DL580 server is designed for highly virtualized environments, databases, large-scale transaction processing, and data center applications - a perfect fit for Fastbase workloads.

Moreover, the DL580 server supports Persistent Memory that works with DRAM to provide fast, high capacity, cost effective memory and enhances compute capability for the memory intensive workloads required by Fastbase's data management and analytics.

Not only is it important that the server handles the high traffic (approx. 107 billion website visitors) that Fastbase analyzes each month but that it can process the AI algorithms that are used in Fastbase's sales and automation product, LeadScoring.

"Servers Powering 2021"

Utilizing AI, automation and machine learning, Fastbase develops tools that help B2B businesses adapt to the future and manage their leads and sales pipeline to meet customer needs - shaping the predictive intelligence market by building reliable pipelines to help businesses survive.

Fastbase is one of the world's five largest web analytics companies. Continuing its mission to help B2B companies better understand their customers, Fastbase, led by Chairman of the Board and Founder, Rasmus Refer, converts website data into actionable information with its lead identification tools.

Since 2017, Fastbase has benefited from HPE's Apollo server and now beef's up the array with more Apollo servers and HPE ProLiant DL580 Gen10 Servers with Rasmus Refer explaining, "We have based our platform on these work-horses and we have not had the slightest hitch. On top of that we anticipate much better response times for processing millions of pieces of data daily" Rasmus Refer said.

About Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase Inc. is a Nevada-registered web and database analytics company that offers a growing suite of tools to support B2B marketing and sales. The Fastbase platform gathers and displays detailed information on website visitors, including the name of the company, contact information, email addresses and LinkedIn profiles. Fastbase's success has been facilitated by its seamless integration with Google Analytics. Its platform can identify website visitors in real-time providing business customers with powerful insights into their website users' behavior. The Fastbase WebLeads software combines a website's analytics data with real-time visitor information, allowing customers to minimize the guesswork around who is visiting their website. WebLeads can be used free after the trial period (with reduced functionality) or users can continue with a standard Premium subscription. Fastbase data can be utilized with CRM systems and sales and marketing applications, such as Salesforce, Hubspot, Pipedrive and Mailchimp. Fastbase customers that use Google Analytics can easily access a detailed list of their website visitors for the past 24 months. Fastbase provides a listing of companies searching for specific products, services or businesses and gives B2B marketers a much better chance of creating a prospective sale or helping determine if marketing efforts are effective.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." These statements may also include estimates of the pace of customer adoption, customer usage, and software development. Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company's predictions may not be realized for a variety of reasons, including due to competition, customer sales cycles, and engineering or technical issues, among others. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

