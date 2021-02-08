Industrial Hemp License Creates Logistical Benefits

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2021) - Discover Wellness Solutions Inc. (CSE: WLNS) (formerly RMMI Corp.) ("Discover Wellness" or the "Company"), a licensed producer and processor under the Cannabis Act (Canada), is pleased to announce that it has received an industrial hemp license, effective until February 5, 2024, to sell industrial hemp.

Under the license, the Company can sell industrial hemp as grain, flowering heads, leaves or branches. Additionally, the Company can import or export seed and grain. The industrial hemp license is important to our distribution strategy because industrial hemp is a classification for cannabis plants with lower than 0.3% THC. The Company is focussed on a wellness strategy that is all about delivering the benefits of CBD ("cannabidiol") without the psychoactive properties.

"The industrial hemp license is important to the Company's distribution strategy as it dramatically reduces the regulatory overheads on industrial hemp flower, grain and seeds sales and fits in well with our cost leadership strategy," commented Peter Cheung, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Discover Wellness Solutions Inc.

Discover Wellness (formerly RMMI Corp.) is a Canadian company licensed, through its subsidiary, to cultivate, produce, process and sell cannabis in various forms. The Company's vision is to enhance shareholder value by establishing cost leadership in hemp processing and CBD extraction coupled with a global distribution strategy.

More information about WLNS is available online at https://discoverwellness.solutions/.

