Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Grapheton Inc., a subsidiary of US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE) ("the Company") that focuses on developing cutting-edge neurotechnology solutions using brain-computer-interfaces. CEO of the Company, Sam Kassegne, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. Kassegne explained that Grapheton was developed at and licensed from NanoFAB.SDSU, which is part of the Center for Neurotechnology (CNT) Engineering Research Center. "The funding was to expand the realm of what we call 'brain-computer-interface'," said Kassegne. "We knew we had an interesting technology, which was getting acceptance in the research environment, and that we wanted to bring it to the market."

"What is unique about Grapheton's technology compared to others who are in your space?" asked Jolly. "What is unique about Grapheton's core technology is the electrode technology," explained Kassegne. "The material that the electrode is made of is of a carbon nature," he continued, noting that the traditional materials in this space can corrode over time. "Our material is very smooth, homogenous," he said. "We have demonstrated that it will last for a very long time," shared Kassegne, adding that the technology could last up to ten years. "Imagine putting this electrode in somebody's brain and you don't have to take it out, it's going to stay for a very long period of time without corrosion. So, that's the core of our technology."

"What are you looking to accomplish through this process?" asked Jolly. "We want to understand how the brain works," explained Kassegne. "A growing number of applications are coming online where such electrodes or probes are being placed in the brain and are not only recording the signals from the brain but are also stimulating the brain," he explained. "There are about 190,000 to 200,000 people around the globe where such BCI electrodes are implanted in their brains for a number of reasons, particularly treating Parkinson's disease and very chronic depressions," said Kassegne. "So, therapeutics as well as fundamental understanding are the two key components."

"Where do you see this technology in the next five to ten years?" asked Jolly. "We're just entering this revolution," said Kassegne. "There are about 1 billion people in the world with a neurological disease," he continued, adding that while some diseases could be treated with drugs, other cases are untreatable with drugs including some forms of epilepsy and Parkinson's disease. "The research community has discovered that interfacing the brain with this kind of hardware would actually offer a therapeutic solution."

"If you have a feedback loop where you stimulate the brain, but also record the chemistry of the brain, then the treatment that you apply is more controlled, more accurate, and the efficacy increases. That's where we see the direction," said Kassegne.

"Do you integrate neuroethics concepts in the design of your probes, and what are some of the neuroethics issues that your company considers during the engineering process?" asked Jolly. "Integrating neuroethics starting at the design level is important when you're entering a new realm where there are a number of ethical, legal, and social issues," said Kassegne, noting that neuroethics concerns primarily include the security of the probe, as well as the privacy of the wearer. "We include these kinds of considerations in our design."

Jolly then asked if the Company currently has any individuals utilizing their technology. "The majority of our customers are from the research and university community," said Kassegne. "We provide them custom built brain-computer-interfaces," he added. "We are also entering the commercial space where we have both wearables and implants," shared Kassegne. "For the wearables, there is a lot of interest from the Air Force, Navy, and general military," he explained. "The wearable devices will tell us a lot about the mental readiness of soldiers."

About Grapheton Inc.

Grapheton Inc. is a start-up company that focuses on developing cutting-edge neurotechnology solutions using brain-computer-interfaces. The underlying technology of Grapheton was developed at and licensed from NanoFAB.SDSU which is part of the Center for Neurotechnology (CNT) Engineering Research Center, a collaboration between University of Washington, MIT, and SDSU. As the broader BCI (brain-computer-interface) technology comes out of the laboratory environment and enters clinical applications, Grapheton's technology of next generation long-life carbon-based implantable neural devices with integrated self-powering energy source and both electrical and brain chemistry reading capabilities has the potential for enabling transformational progress in neural therapeutics and fundamental discoveries in brain science. Grapheton continues to build a rich portfolio of forward-looking solutions, proprietary technology, and IP in these cutting-edge areas.

About US Nuclear Corp.

US Nuclear Corp is a radiation and chemical detection holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. Through three operating divisions (Technical Associates (TA), Overhoff Technology (OTC), and Electronic Control Concepts (ECC), US Nuclear Corp. harbors more than 100 years of combined experience in supplying top of the line instrumentation to any industry utilizing radionuclides. This includes nuclear power plants, national laboratories, government agencies, homeland security, military, universities and schools, research companies, hospitals, medical and dental centers, energy companies, weapons facilities, first responders, local governments, and manufacturing plants.

