Catheter Market worth $ 27.33 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 8.52 % CAGR: Verified Market Research

Catheter Market has witnessed strong growth owing to the huge prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, coupled with the advancement of unique-feature enhanced cardiovascular catheters. Chronic disorders such as cardiovascular, neurology, and urology disorders have become the most imperative cause of mortality and morbidity across the globe, during the last three decades.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Catheter Market" By Type (Cardiovascular Catheters, Urology Catheters, Intravenous Catheters, Neurovascular Catheters, Specialty Catheters, and Others), By End-user (Hospitals, Long-term Care Facilities, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and Other End Users), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Catheter Market was valued at USD 15.40 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 27.33 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.52 % from 2021 to 2027.

Download PDF Brochure:https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=105004

Browse in-depth TOC on "Catheter Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Catheter Market Overview

The global catheters market is principally driven by the huge prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, coupled with the advancement of unique-feature enhanced cardiovascular catheters. Chronic disorders such as cardiovascular, neurology, and urology disorders have become the most imperative cause of mortality and morbidity across the globe, during the last three decades. High blood pressure and diabetes are the two principal factors behind the increasing cases of chronic disorders, such as kidney failures. In addition, the rise in the number of midscale catheter manufacturers gaining the most comprehensive market share as well as an increase in the funding by several government bodies for R&D activities is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures due to the current technological innovations is anticipated to boost the sale of catheters in the market. The antimicrobial coating and miniaturized catheters are employed to prevent the cases of restenosis and the reoccurrence of the reduction of a blood vessel at the later stage can be treated.

The major players in the market are Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, ConvaTec Group, Coloplast , and Johnson & Johnson Services.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Catheter Market On the basis of Type, End-User, and Geography.

Catheter Market by Type

Cardiovascular Catheters



Urology Catheters



Intravenous Catheters



Neurovascular Catheters



Specialty Catheters



Others

Catheter Market by End- User

Hospitals



Long-term Care Facilities



Diagnostic Imaging Centers



Others

Catheter Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Plastic Invisible Orthodontics Market by Age Group (Adults (Above 18 Years), Adolescent (Between 10-18 Years), and Children (Below 10 Years)), by End-User (Orthodontics Clinics, Dental Clinics, and Hospital Facilities), by Application (Excessive Spacing, Crowding, Open Bite, Deep Bite, Cross Bite, Abnormal Eruption, and Others), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Medical Device Reprocessing Market by Device Type (Catheters, Laparoscopy Instruments, Biopsy Instruments, Endoscopy Instruments, Cables, Columns, Curves and Cutters, Others), by Product and Service (Reprocessing Support & Services, Reprocessed Medical Device), by Application (Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Urology and Gynecology, Arthroscopy and Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery and Anesthesia), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Surgical Power Tools Market by Power Source (Electric-Operated Power Tools, Battery-Driven Power Tools, and Pneumatic Power Tools), by Application (Orthopedic Surgeries, Dental Surgeries, ENT Surgeries, and Others), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Drug Discovery Services Market by Process (Target Selection, Target Validation, Hit-To-Lead Identification, Lead Optimization, and Candidate Validation), by Type (Medicinal Chemistry Services, Biology Services, Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK)), by Drug Type (Small- molecule Drugs, Biologic Drugs), by Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurology, Infectious and Immune System Diseases, Digestive System Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Other Therapeutic Areas), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 6 medical writing companies offering precise medical documentation

Visualize Catheter Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (203)-411-9686

APAC: +91 (902)-863-5784

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1434636/Catheter_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg