The rise and rise of rooftop solar PV has established Australia as a renewable energy powerhouse, with new figures from the Clean Energy Regulator (CER) revealing the nation achieved a record in renewable capacity in 2020.From pv magazine Australia The latest figures provided by the CER show an estimated 7.0 GW of renewable energy capacity was installed in Australia last year, 11% higher than the previous record of 6.3 GW set in 2019. The CER's Quarterly Carbon Market Report for December 2020, which is expected to be released at the end of February, also shows that a record 53.6 TWh of electricity ...

