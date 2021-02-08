need2Bheard: For Those in Need of Emotional Support this Valentine's Day need2BHeard.com Offers Gift Certificates for Professional Listening Services to Support your Loved Ones

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Being alone on Valentine's Day may leave people feeling like the only person without a partner. For those in need of support from feeling lonely, depressed or anxious, the professional Listeners at need2Bheard.com are available. According to research, the best way to manage feelings of loneliness on Valentine's Day and throughout the year is to focus on talking through those emotions. For information and to be connected, visit www.need2Bheard.com.

"The world has been off lately in terms of the ability to interact with other humans, and with Valentine's Day approaching we want people to know that we are available to be that ear to listen to them in a private, confidential, and non-judgmental way," said Marc Stern, Co-Founder and Listener Leadership Team. "People need to be connected to others on a cellular level. The search continues for those to provide a connection, to join their safe circle of trust. When you have the need to be connected to another human (or many) and realize that it is missing, you may find yourself confronted with feelings of loneliness, despair, and possibly even depression."

People who may not be in a relationship during a holiday such as Valentine's Day can experience feelings of loneliness which can be felt in many ways. Awareness that a significant relationship ended, understanding that a current relationship is not emotionally satisfying, destructive to mental or physical health, or the death of a loved one, can certainly cause the need for empathy and caring from someone who is focused on listening.

Here are a few action items need2Bheard Listeners are providing:

Look at your life and actually write down (yes, do it if you can, it is amazing) what you are thankful for. Call a friend or loved one, for no reason. Just talk. Use a service such as need2Bheard, which will give you a confidential and judgement-free outlet, and empaths who may help you feel better about yourself and your circumstances. Allow yourself to feel the emotions associated with your sadness. This helps to reconcile and heal your emotional state. Think about what advice you would give a trusted friend or loved one if they came to you seeking advice about their feelings of loneliness or sadness.

"More and more people are turning to the digital realm to help relieve lonely feelings. need2Bheard is here to be just what many people need," said Tara Grey, Co-Founder and Listener Leadership Team. "We provide a safe haven for self-expression in a confidential environment without exorbitant therapy costs." For a limited time, need2Bheard will be offering a Listening session gift card program which can be digitally given to support loved ones. For details, visit www.need2BHeard.com/gift-card.

need2Bheard is an affordable emotional support environment featuring friendly guidance and light life-coaching. Professional Listeners provide an outlet for self-expression with no judgment by providing a private, confidential, and safe place to express concerns, problems and opinions to a caring, non-judgmental Listener. Disclaimer: This is not medical therapy; it is a private and confidential listening service. For more information, visit www.need2Bheard.com.

For Further Information, Contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: need2Bheard

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/628162/For-Those-in-Need-of-Emotional-Support-this-Valentines-Day-need2BHeardcom-Offers-Gift-Certificates-for-Professional-Listening-Services-to-Support-your-Loved-Ones