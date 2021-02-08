Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2021) - Lumotive, a leading developer of scalable, solid-state LiDAR systems, today began accepting applications for its "Mini-LiDAR Early Access Program" (EAP) from qualified partners deploying extremely small form-factor LiDAR in smartphones, augmented reality (AR) products, industrial automation systems and near-range automotive solutions, such as for blind-spot detection and in-cabin driver monitoring systems. The EAP program provides access to Lumotive's software-defined beam-steering technology nine months before general availability to accelerate product development by customers building unique features into their LiDAR-enabled products.

Program for qualified partners deploying small form-factor LiDAR-enabled products.

Provides access to Lumotive's scalable LiDAR platform with software-defined beam-steering technology nine months before general availability.

Founded in 2018, Lumotive is a leader in solid-state LiDAR systems, developing high-performance solutions for smartphones, industrial automation, robotics and automotive applications. The Seattle-based company's LiDAR solutions leverage revolutionary beam-steering technology based on patented Liquid Crystal Metasurfaces to deliver an unprecedented combination of high performance (as measured by range, resolution and frame rate) and readiness for mass adoption (measured by cost, reliability and size). Lumotive's random access beam-steering chips enable the industry's first software-defined LiDAR with region-of-interest scanning, object tracking and advanced perception capabilities. Lumotive's investors include Bill Gates and Quan Funds. For more information, go to www.lumotive.com or to Twitter @LumotiveLidar.

