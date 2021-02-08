Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2021) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is proud to announce that the company has completed a $2.875 million funding transaction that will allow the Company to continue expansion efforts and the continued expedited growth of the Be Water brand of pure natural artesian spring water.

The funding transaction contains no conversion features. The transaction will have absolutely zero dilutive effect for shareholders, zero. The funding transaction is based upon the long-term vision and commitment towards the national and international success and growth of the Company's Be Water brand. The Company received the funding as part of a Be Water Brand Agreement which enables the Company to raise additional funding to grow and expand the Be Water brand yet have no dilution to Greene Concepts shareholders.





Water is arguably the most sought-after commodity in the world and essential to life. The Company's vast natural reserves are derived from a continuously replenished cavernous underground aquifer. The continued replenishment of these water reserves is akin to accessing a cavernous gold mine that continues to be replenished with new deposits of gold.

Water scarcity is prevalent throughout the world and Wall Street recently announced water as a new trading commodity with tight water supplies on display for California alone. The Company stands to be a key player in both the near and long-term supply chain as water shortages are expected to affect two-thirds of the world's population by 2025.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts notes, "Within a very short span of time, we have witnessed the interest in our BE WATER brand skyrocket. Our goal with the funding raised is to create additional inventory, expand marketing and to enter additional markets with our Be Water brand."



Mr. Greene continued, "We are committed to the growth and success of Greene Concepts Inc and the Be Water brand. We thank shareholders for the continued support, devotion and trust in our Company and what we are building. We hope to become a Legacy Stock for your family, one which you always desire to hold as a part of your portfolio. A Company which you hope to one day hand down to your family. Again, thank you for your support."

About Greene Concepts, Inc., Mammoth Ventures, Inc. and Water Club, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry. Through its subsidiary Water Club, Inc. we intend to pursue subscription-based delivery of water and scientifically formulated beverages directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service thru social media affiliate marketing partners.

