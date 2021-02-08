NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Bonds (KVB 21 01) admitted to trading on 9th of February 2021

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Kvika banki hf. 2 Org. no: 540502-2930 3 LEI 254900WR3I1Z9NPC7D84 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) KVB 21 01 5 ISIN code IS0000032746 6 CFI code DBVUFR 7 FISN númer KVIKA BANKI/VAR BD 20230208 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount GBP 12.000.000 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time GBP 12.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD GBP 100.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency Annað 17 Currency, if other GBP 18 Issue date February 8, 2021 19 First ordinary installment date February 8, 2023 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency N/A 22 Maturity date February 8, 2023 23 Interest rate N/A 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable N/A 25 Floating interest rate, if other 3M LIBOR 26 Premium 2,50% 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A 29 Day count convention ACT/365 30 Day count convention, if other N/A 31 Interest from date 8.2.2021 32 First ordinary coupon date 8.5.2021 33 Coupon frequency 4 34 Total number of coupon payments 8 35 If irregular cash flow, then how N/A 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 38 Indexed No 39 Name of index n/a --------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index NA 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other n/a --------------------- 42 Base index value n/a 43 Index base date Other Information 44 Call option No 45 Put option No 46 Convertible No 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) No --------------------- 48 Additional information No --------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland 51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading February 5, 2021 52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to February 5, 2021 Trading 53 Date of admission to trading February 8, 2021 54 Order book ID KVB_21_01 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 57 List population name ICE Bank Bonds 58 Static volatility guards No 59 Dynamic volatility guards No 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 61 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond