Montag, 08.02.2021
Leak - East Africa Metals schafft den Ausbruch!?
08.02.2021 | 16:29
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Bonds (KVB 21 01) admitted to trading on 9th of February 2021

Issuer Information                                                          
1   Issuer:                                                 Kvika banki hf.     
2   Org. no:                                                540502-2930         
3   LEI                                                     254900WR3I1Z9NPC7D84
                                                                                
    Issue Information                                                           
4   Symbol (Ticker)                                         KVB 21 01           
5   ISIN code                                               IS0000032746        
6   CFI code                                                DBVUFR              
7   FISN númer                                              KVIKA BANKI/VAR BD  
                                                             20230208           
8   Bonds/bills:                                            Bond                
9   Total issued amount                                     GBP 12.000.000      
10  Total amount previously issued                          0                   
11  Amount issued at this time                              GBP 12.000.000      
12  Denomination in CSD                                     GBP 100.000         
13  Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange                         Yes                 
                                                                                
    Amortization - Cash Flow                                                    
14  Amortization type                                       Bullet Bond         
15  Amortization type, if other                                                 
16  Currency                                                Annað               
17  Currency, if other                                      GBP                 
18  Issue date                                              February 8, 2021    
19  First ordinary installment date                         February 8, 2023    
20  Total number of installments                            1                   
21  Installment frequency                                   N/A                 
22  Maturity date                                           February 8, 2023    
23  Interest rate                                           N/A                 
24  Floating interest rate, if applicable                   N/A                 
25  Floating interest rate, if other                        3M LIBOR            
26  Premium                                                 2,50%               
27  Simple/compound interest                                Simple Interest     
28  Simple/compound, if other                               N/A                 
29  Day count convention                                    ACT/365             
30  Day count convention, if other                          N/A                 
31  Interest from date                                      8.2.2021            
32  First ordinary coupon date                              8.5.2021            
33  Coupon frequency                                        4                   
34  Total number of coupon payments                         8                   
35  If irregular cash flow, then how                        N/A                 
36  Dirty price / clean price                               Clean Price         
37  If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment         No                  
     include accrued interest for days missing until next                       
     business day?                                                              
                                                                                
                                                                                
                                                                                
    Indexing                                                                    
38  Indexed                                                 No                  
39  Name of index                                           n/a                 
                                                           ---------------------
40  Daily index or monthly index                            NA                  
41  Daily index or monthly index, if other                  n/a                 
                                                           ---------------------
42  Base index value                                        n/a                 
43  Index base date                                                             
                                                                                
    Other Information                                                           
44  Call option                                             No                  
45  Put option                                              No                  
46  Convertible                                             No                  
47  Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     No                  
                                                           ---------------------
48  Additional information                                  No                  
                                                           ---------------------
                                                                                
                                                                                
    Admission to Trading                                                        
49  Registered at CSD                                       Yes                 
50  Securities depository                                   Nasdaq CSD Iceland  
51  Date of Application for Admission to Trading            February 5, 2021    
52  Date of Approval of Application for Admission to        February 5, 2021    
     Trading                                                                    
53  Date of admission to trading                            February 8, 2021    
54  Order book ID                                           KVB_21_01           
55  Instrument subtype                                      Corporate Bonds     
56  Market                                                  Iceland Cash Bond   
                                                             Trading            
57  List population name                                    ICE Bank Bonds      
58  Static volatility guards                                No                  
59  Dynamic volatility guards                               No                  
60  MiFIR identifier                                        BOND - Bonds        
61  Bond type                                               CRPB - Corporate    
                                                             Bond
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
