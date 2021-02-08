Specialized Fitness Resources Discusses the Importance of Rubber Flooring for Home Gyms

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Specialized Fitness Resources (SFR) has established itself as a leader in the fitness community, providing superior quality rubberized flooring for fitness centers, gyms, studios and more.

Since its inception, the company has proudly supported and supplied the industry with superior quality flooring for both residential and commercial customers.

This season, SFR highlights the importance of rubber flooring for home gyms and how this upgrade can help fitness enthusiasts get more out of their at-home gyms.

The Importance of Rubber Flooring for Home Gyms

According to SFR, rubber flooring has undergone significant developments over the last decade, with new and innovative rubberized flooring solutions now both accessible and affordable for home gym setups.

Available in a wide range of styles, options and colors, rubber gym flooring for residential applications has quickly outpaced inferior flooring choices, and SFR contends that it is a necessity when building the ultimate indoor workout studio at home.

Easy to Install - Rubber gym flooring, be it tiles, mats or rolls, can be easily installed in virtually any space without the need for additional remodeling or renovation.

Unparalleled Durability - Gym flooring takes a beating day in and day out. Few materials are capable of standing up to such abuse, but rubber is up to the challenge, lasting upwards of 10+ years.

Impressive Shock Absorption - From tossing around heavyweights to giving the old joints a break, garage gym flooring capable of shock absorption is a welcomed addition to any home fitness studio.

Low Maintenance - Rubber flooring requires little in the way of upkeep. A simple pass with a vacuum or wipe down with a damp mop (when needed) is the extent of maintenance necessary.

Antimicrobial - Unlike fibrous flooring such as carpeting or porous materials, rubber leaves no room for bacteria to fester.

Moisture Resistant - Sweat, spills, and the sheer level of humidity in the room due to heavy perspiration can all wreak havoc on other types of flooring. But not rubber.

Excellent Sound Absorption - From loud grunts to slamming weights, or pounding the indoor pavement on the treadmill, noises from home gym use can disturb the rest of the household. Rubber flooring acts as a natural sound barrier, absorbing and preventing sounds from escaping.

About Specialized Fitness Resources

Specialized Fitness Resources is an industry leader in the fitness supplies industry, including the latest in custom rubber fitness flooring for home gyms. For the last 25 years, they have built a reputation for providing high-quality specialty rubber products and equipment for fitness and CrossFit centers nationwide.

A focus on eco-friendly products, competitive pricing, and superior customer service has aided in uniquely positioning their company to exceed market expectations and develop a reputation of ranking among the industry's best.

The brand supplies sports flooring for commercial fitness centers, universities and colleges, high schools, country clubs, yoga studios, CrossFit studios, hotels and condominiums. They carry a broad range of flooring products including rubber flooring, aerobic flooring, weight room flooring and a myriad of synthetic turf options.

Notable Facts About Specialized Fitness Resources

Environmentally friendly, providing eco-friendly products

Lightning-fast turn-around time for samples and price quotes

Both sell and install flooring solutions

Customized solutions and expert guidance

Over 25 years of experience in the industry

Unparalleled customer service and support

Those interested in learning more about Specialized Fitness Resources, Centaur Sound Reducing flooring or other products are encouraged to reach out by calling 855-593-7067 or by inquiring through their official website.

Contact:

info@specializedweb.com

855-593-7067

SOURCE: Specialized Fitness Resources

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/628404/Specialized-Fitness-Resources-Discusses-the-Importance-of-Rubber-Flooring-for-Home-Gyms