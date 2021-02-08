Honor follows high-growth year of $36 million in Series B funding, rapid geographic expansion, acclaimed research and launch of expanded Asset Discovery and Monitoring services

CybelAngel, a global leader in digital risk protection, today announced it has been added to the prestigious Next40 index of innovative, hyper-growth French technology companies. As noted by French technology authority La French Tech, Next40 membership means a start-up is "outperforming economically and paving the way for a new generation of entrepreneurs." Companies in the Next40 index benefit from initiatives specifically designed to support them, including unlimited access to services from more than 45 French government ministries, increased visibility in official delegations abroad and business opportunities with civil, defense, space and other state agencies.

CybelAngel's selection for the exclusive, invite-only Next40 cohort caps a series of growth milestones less than a year from the company's $36 million Series B funding. Most recently, CybelAngel added Asset Discovery and Monitoring capabilities to the company's unmatched AI-powered, Digital Risk Protection Platform, allowing customers to discover and protect previously invisible and exposed devices and data, like manufacturing equipment, shadow IT services and IoT gear.

"Our team owes CybelAngel's rapid growth and Next40 recognition first and foremost to our customers like Sanofi, L'Oréal and others around the world who placed their trust in us early on to protect their employees, operations and brands," said Erwan Keraudy, CEO, CybelAngel. "In the last year, despite tremendous global disruption, CybelAngel achieved remarkable growth thanks to the strength of our employees, investors and go to market partners."

Guillaume Poupard, Director General of France's ANSSI (National Agency for the Security of Information Systems), added "ANSSI has closely followed the development of CybelAngel since the company's creation. CybelAngel's innovative solutions provide building blocks of great interest for building effective and pragmatic strategies for securing digital systems, in France as elsewhere in the world. I am delighted with the inclusion of CybelAngel in the Next40 index, a sign of recognition and confidence in its future development."

With a larger global footprint, CybelAngel is ideally positioned to help more diverse organizations across industries meet the challenges of confronting and overcoming evolving digital risks across their extended business, technology and customer relationships. Key milestones include:

Executing on Strategic Investment Capital: Over the past year, CybelAngel secured an impressive $36 million Series B funding round, led by Prime Ventures, alongside TempoCap with participation from Bpifrance and Open CNP giving the company a total of $52M raised to date. These funds drove investment to accelerate global expansion, build strategic partnerships and advance the capabilities of CybelAngel's Digital Risk Protection Platform.

"The last year reminds everyone that risk is unyielding and omnipresent. No one can answer every conceivable scenario, however boards, C-Suites, insurance, regulatory and other stakeholders place a greater premium on gaining visibility over changing digital risk factors, to prevent otherwise unmanaged risks from creating worst-case consequences," added Todd Carroll, CybelAngel's CISO. "We are excited about serving a wider set of organizations and analyzing more about the global state of risk and industries, for the greater good."

About CybelAngel

CybelAngel is the world-leading digital risk protection platform that detects and resolves external threats before these wreak havoc. Because more data is being shared, processed or stored outside the firewall on cloud services, open databases and connected devices, the digital risk to enterprises has never been greater. Organizations worldwide rely on CybelAngel to discover, monitor and resolve external threats across all layers of the Internet, keeping their critical assets, brand and reputation secure. To learn more, visit CybelAngel.com.

