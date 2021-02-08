Im 2. Quartal 2020 stieg die Fleischersatz-Produktion in Deutschland um 42 Prozent im Vergleich zu 2019. Analysten bei Barclays gehen davon aus, dass bis 2029 alternative Fleischprodukte ihren Anteil global verzehnfachen werden. ____________________________ Neugierig geworden? Abonniere Kanal den Kanal von w:o TV ?? und verpasse kein Video mehr. ?? https://tinyurl.com/y6p3xtt8?????? ?? Alles zum Thema Börsen, Aktien, Rohstoffe, Zertifikate, Fonds und vieles mehr in Deutschlands Finanz-Community Nr.1: https://www.wallstreet-online.de?????? ?? Jetzt ab 0 € traden mit dem Broker von Deutschlands größter Finanzcommunity! https://smartbroker.de/?????? Folge uns auch auf Social Media: ??Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wallstreeto...? https://www.instagram.com/smartbroker...? ?? Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wallstreeton...? ?? Twitter: https://twitter.com/wotwitt???
