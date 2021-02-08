Regulatory News:

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (Paris:ALFOC) (FR0012419307 ALFOC), one of the leading French video game companies, announced today that its development studio Deck13 will open a subsidiary in Canada. Deck13 is the first development studio to be integrated into the Focus Home Interactive Group in July 2020. The German-based studio is experienced in creating original universes and action games with visceral and spectacular combat mechanics (Lords of the Fallen, The Surge 1 2), and has been working for several months on an ambitious new project slated for worldwide release in 2022. The Canadian teams of Deck13 will initially be dedicated to the development of this high-potential title.

"Montreal is a great breeding ground for creative talent and a catalyst for technological innovation," said Mathias Reichert, Managing Director of Deck13. "Opening a subsidiary in Canada is a logical continuation in the history and internal development of our studio. Deck13 Studio Montreal will allow us to strengthen our knowledge and integrate new visions, cultures and know-how that will undoubtedly take the studio to the next level."

"The creation of a Focus Home Interactive Group studio in Canada is a key step in our desire to develop the Focus brand while supporting our studios and partners in their growth and ambitions. We are delighted that this step has been taken via the Deck13 studio, a historical partner and now an integral part of our ambitious project. This subsidiary is the symbol of our desire to integrate new talents and skills, and demonstrates our exacting standards and our determination to always seek quality and innovation that will allow us to offer unique gaming experiences to players," declared Christophe Nobileau, Chairman of the Management Board of Focus Home Interactive.

About Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is a leading French video games company. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Mudrunner, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €143 million in 2019/20, up 13% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates more than 90% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focus-home.com

