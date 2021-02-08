Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2021) - Emerald Isle Resources Inc. (TSXV: EIR.H) ("Emerald" or the "Company") clarifies that, while its press release of February 2, 2021 accurately disclosed that Harvey McKenzie and Emily Lerner had resigned as directors effective February 1, 2021 and that Michael Lerner had resigned as CEO and CFO effective as of the same date, the press release omitted to disclose certain changes to the Company's board of directors and management that occurred prior to that date. Specifically, on October 19, 2020, the board of directors and management of the Company was reconstituted, such that Robert Gartenberg, David Abrahams, and David R. Croutch (collectively, the "2020 Resigning Individuals"), who collectively comprised the Company's board of directors as at such date, resigned in their capacities as directors and Mr. Gartenberg additionally resigned in his capacity as President and Chief Executive Officer. To fill the vacancies created by the resignations of the 2020 Resigning Individuals, Michael Lerner was appointed as director, CEO and CFO, and Harvey McKenzie and Emily Lerner were each appointed as directors, with all of the foregoing appointments being effective as of October 19, 2020.

About Emerald

The Company is a mineral exploration company that acquires and explores mineral resource properties.



