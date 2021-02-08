BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Tull's Alpha Global Consultancy, LLC, Technology Holding Company announces Acquisition of Symbol Master Inc. effective Feb 1, 2021.

In our commitment to being the first organization to take on the largest challenge in human history, Tull's Alpha Global Consultancy, LLC. (TAG) would like to announce the acquisition of Symbol Master Inc (symbolmaster.com). Symbol Master is our first technology investment to build our foundation for our future. This is the first step in TAG's planned and coordinated strategic journey with our corporate partners and affiliates at Advancing Equality Inc. (AEI), Data Donate Technologies Inc (DDT/DVT), Carter Brother's Inc. and our growing consortium of corporate supporters. The effective date of this acquisitions is 2/1/2021 for an undisclosed amount and details of this deal are not public. The current staff at Symbol Master will remain in place in support of a seamless transition and commitment to our valued customers.

Sherrie Lee Seator-Clifford, CEO of Symbol Master stated: "I am pleased that George and I have joined our two companies in order to provide a solid foundation for our future endeavors in creating a 360 - degree view of equality, diversity, and inclusion principals."

George Tull, CEO of TAG, commented "We are pleased that Sherrie is supporting our vision of the future by permitting the merger of Symbol Master into TAG and her willingness to contribute to an ongoing strategic initiative."

About George Tull, President Tull's Alpha Global Consultancy Inc.

George is an accomplished, well-known, and respected Executive that has permanently influenced the evolutionary development of the Current and Future-State Financial Services Ecosystem. Extensive Banking, Capital Markets, Trading and Exchange Technology influence in North America. Experienced in Trading, Federal Reserve operational compliance, securities and exchange act rules and regulations, Banking, Settlement and ISO standards and the proper use of information technology solutions with a comprehensive background in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), exchange operations, Fix compliant trading systems and Market Data.

For Further Information Contact:

George Tull

President

Tull's Alpha Global Consultancy, LLC

2652 East 64th Street

Brooklyn, NY 11234

M: 347-693-8611

SOURCE: Tull's Alpha Global Consultancy, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/628266/Tulls-Alpha-Global-Consultancy-LLC-Technology-Holding-Company-announces-Acquisition-of-Symbol-Master-Inc-effective-Feb-1-2021