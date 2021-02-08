TESSI: 2020 Turnover: EUR 412.6 m

€m 2020 2019 Change Change

(proforma

LFL)2 9-month turnover1 301.9 272.5 +10.8% -3.2% Q4 turnover1 110.7 96.1 +15.2% +0.3% Total 12-month turnover1 412.6 368.6 +11.9% -2.3%

1 The data presented excludes the contribution of the Spanish businesses sold in January 2021 (see 8 January press release), which are included in "discontinued operations" in the 2020 financial statements.

2 Calculated by including in 2019 the pre-consolidation turnover generated by Orone and ADM Value.



Tessi, a global provider of Business Process Services, posted Q4 2020 turnover of €110.7 million, benefiting from the consolidation of ADM Value. On a proforma like-for-like basis1, the Group posted moderate growth of 0.3% over the period, despite the continuing impact of the pandemic.

This performance took annual turnover to €412.6 million. On a proforma like-for-like basis, the full-year decline was limited to 2.3%.

Guidance

With a renewed focus on its core businesses in France, Spain, Switzerland and Latin America following the sale of its Spanish operations, Tessi intends to pursue its development in 2021 by targeting a return to organic growth and by remaining ready to seize new acquisition opportunities.



Next release

2020 results, 8 April 2021 after market close

About TESSI

Tessi is an international provider of Business Process Services that helps businesses digitise the customer experience. Tessi operates in 14 countries worldwide, has around 11,000 employees and posted 2020 turnover of €413.0 million. Tessi is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B (TES).

Read more at tessi.eu Contacts

Tessi

Tel. +33 (0)4 76 70 59 10

communication@tessi.fr

Actus

Guillaume Le Floch / Investor Relations

Marie Claude Triquet / Media Relations

Tel. + 33 (0)4 72 18 04 90

glefloch@actus.fr / mctriquet@actus.fr

