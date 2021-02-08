Anzeige
East Africa Metals schafft den Ausbruch!?
WKN: 753769 ISIN: FR0004529147 Ticker-Symbol: YTE 
Stuttgart
08.02.21
15:40 Uhr
127,50 Euro
+3,00
+2,41 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TESSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TESSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
124,50133,5018:02
Actusnews Wire
08.02.2021 | 18:12
TESSI: 2020 Turnover: EUR 412.6 m

€m20202019ChangeChange
(proforma
LFL)2
9-month turnover1301.9272.5+10.8%-3.2%
Q4 turnover1110.796.1+15.2%+0.3%
Total 12-month turnover1412.6368.6+11.9%-2.3%

1 The data presented excludes the contribution of the Spanish businesses sold in January 2021 (see 8 January press release), which are included in "discontinued operations" in the 2020 financial statements.

2 Calculated by including in 2019 the pre-consolidation turnover generated by Orone and ADM Value.


Tessi, a global provider of Business Process Services, posted Q4 2020 turnover of €110.7 million, benefiting from the consolidation of ADM Value. On a proforma like-for-like basis1, the Group posted moderate growth of 0.3% over the period, despite the continuing impact of the pandemic.

This performance took annual turnover to €412.6 million. On a proforma like-for-like basis, the full-year decline was limited to 2.3%.

Guidance

With a renewed focus on its core businesses in France, Spain, Switzerland and Latin America following the sale of its Spanish operations, Tessi intends to pursue its development in 2021 by targeting a return to organic growth and by remaining ready to seize new acquisition opportunities.

Next release
2020 results, 8 April 2021 after market close
About TESSI
Tessi is an international provider of Business Process Services that helps businesses digitise the customer experience. Tessi operates in 14 countries worldwide, has around 11,000 employees and posted 2020 turnover of €413.0 million. Tessi is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B (TES).
Read more at tessi.eu
Contacts
Tessi
Tel. +33 (0)4 76 70 59 10
communication@tessi.fr
Actus
Guillaume Le Floch / Investor Relations
Marie Claude Triquet / Media Relations
Tel. + 33 (0)4 72 18 04 90
glefloch@actus.fr / mctriquet@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lWdxZ5VvZGqXl2lqaJtqmZRrZm6Wk2eYm2PLlWVua5aZnZ9hm21iacmeZm9ommlq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-67544-tes-080221-ca-2020-gb.pdf

