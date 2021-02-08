Anzeige
RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - February 1 to 5, 2021

RUBIS 
RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the 
liquidity agreement) - February 1 to 5, 2021 
08-Feb-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Paris, February 8, 2021, 6:00 pm 
 
 
Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742) 
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123) 
Period: From February 1, 2021 to February 5, 2021 
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to 
implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between February 1, 2021 and February 5, 2021, the purchases 
of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below. 
Aggregate presentation per day and per market: 
                                               Identification     Daily total    Daily weighted     Market 
Issuer name   Identification code  Transaction code of financial  volume (in     average price of   (MIC   Number of 
              of issuer (LEI)      date        instrument (ISIN)  number of      shares acquired*   Code)  transactions 
                                                                  shares) 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/02/01  FR0013269123       45,000         37.91              XPAR   260 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/02/01  FR0013269123       50,000         38.14              XPAR   312 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/02/01  FR0013269123       50,000         38.31              XPAR   242 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/02/01  FR0013269123       45,000         38.20              XPAR   310 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/02/01  FR0013269123       52,000         38.52              XPAR   432 
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal         TOTAL              242,500        38.23

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from February 1, 2021 to February 5, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr). 

Contact 
              RUBIS - Legal department 
              Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - February 1 to 5, 2021 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:        English 
Company:         RUBIS 
                 46, rue Boissière 
                 75116 Paris 
                 France 
Phone:           +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:             +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:          communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:        www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:            FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:    Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:     1166834 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1166834 08-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2021 12:01 ET (17:01 GMT)

