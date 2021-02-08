DJ Showroomprive.com: RECORD BUSINESS IN 2020 - 2020 EBITDA ESTIMATE RAISED

Showroomprive.com Showroomprive.com: RECORD BUSINESS IN 2020 - 2020 EBITDA ESTIMATE RAISED 08-Feb-2021 / 18:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RECORD BUSINESS IN 2020 - 2020 EBITDA Estimate RAISED 2020 REVENUES OF nearly EUR700 MILLION VS EUR616 MILLION IN 2019 SHOWROOMPRIVÉ INCREASES ITS 2020 EBITDA[1] ESTIMATE TO over EUR40M La Plaine Saint Denis, 8 February 2021 - Showroomprivé (SRP Group), a leading European online retailer specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, today announces an excellent Q4 2020 performance, thereby confirming the Group's strong momentum since the beginning of Q2 2020. Q4 revenue growth was over 23% y-o-y, exceeding the Group's expectations. This excellent performance brings the Group's annual revenues to nearly EUR700 million, up from EUR616 million in 2019, an all-time record for the Group. Showroomprivé has taken advantage of the favourable evolution of the e-commerce and is reaping the rewards of its efforts, which have increased the appeal of its offering with the arrival of new premium brands, particularly in the Fashion, Home and Beauty segments. The success of targeted ad campaigns also helped attract many new buyers and strengthen the repeat customer base, the Group's growth driver. Greater selectivity in the offering and evolution of the business model (towards drop shipping for example) also had a virtuous impact in terms of inventory management. This improvement, combined with our different growth drivers and the full effects of the performance plan (optimised processes, streamlined logistics, costs reduction), have enabled the Group to raise its 2020 EBITDA estimate, which is now estimated to be over EUR40 million compared to the previous estimate of over EUR30 million. Showroomprivé has started 2021 with very strong fundamentals, and intends to maintain its dynamic and value-creating trajectory in this favourable context in which the health crisis has boosted sustainable e-commerce growth (41.6 million French people bought online in 2020, up 1.5 million in one year)[2]. SRP will publish its 2020 annual results on 11 March 2021. 2021 financial communication schedule All communications will be published after market close 2020 annual results: 11 March 2021 Q1 2021 revenues: 28 April 2021 General Meeting: 28 June 2021 H1 2021 results: 29 July 2021 Q3 2021 revenues: 21 October 2021 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release solely contains summary information and is not intended to be detailed. This press release may contain forward-looking information and statements relating to the Group and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying hypotheses, statements with respect to plans, to objectives and to expectations relating to operations that are still to come, to future revenues and services, and statements with respect to future performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "believe", "anticipate", "objective" or similar expressions. Even if the Group believes that the expectations reflected by such forward looking statements are reasonable, investors and shareholders of the Group are advised of the fact that the information and forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally out of the control of the Group, which could imply that the effective results and events can differ significantly and in an unfavourable manner from those that are communicated, implied or indicated by this information and these forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those that are advanced or identified in the documents filed or that are to be filed with the Financial Markets Authority by the Group (in particular those detailed in chapter 4 of the reference document of the Company). The Group does not take on any commitment to publish updates of the forward-looking information, this whether subsequent to new information, to future events or to any other element. ABOUT showroomprive.com Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 2,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick growth. Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross internet business volume with all taxes included of more than 822 million euros in 2019, and net revenue of 616 million euros. The Group employs more than 950 people. [1] EBITDA, according to the definition used by the Company, is obtained by deducting from net income: the amortisation of assets recognised following a business combination; amortisation and depreciation of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment; the costs of share-based payments, including the expense arising from expensing the fair value of bonus shares and stock options granted to employees over the vesting period; other non-recurring operating income or expenses, net cost of debt and other financial income and expenses, and the tax expense for the year

[2] https://www.lsa-conso.fr/bilan-fevad-2020-une-annee-de-rupture-pour-l-e-commerce,372143 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RECORD BUSINESS IN 2020 - 2020 EBITDA ESTIMATE RAISED

