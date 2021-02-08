TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)



TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)



Net Asset Value per Share



FUND NAME ISIN NAV DATE TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 111.96 GG00B90J5Z95 05th Feb 2021



TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at05th Feb 2021

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184





Date 08thFeb 2021