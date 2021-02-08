The SimplyBook.me appointment scheduling system, originally created as a solution for a popular tire workshop in Iceland, is now processing millions of Covid vaccination and Covid test bookings worldwide.

Early 2020, when the pandemic started to spread, the management and staff of SimplyBook.me worried how it might affect the company and its future with the core clients being smaller service businesses. The management team took the stand to use the company's reserve funds to keep all its qualified staff, even though the situation might drag on for months. At the same time, work began to evaluate if SimplyBook.me could find its place in the fight against the spread of the virus.

At this point, widespread Covid testing had not begun, and social distancing and masks were the order of the day. The team immediately identified opportunities to help with organising social distancing as well as Covid testing. Despite the bombardment of cancellation requests from smaller service businesses using the software that experienced lockdowns and inability to function, the COVID-related services continued to grow stronger.

NHS in the UK approached SimplyBook.me during the summer of 2020 as they needed a booking solution to help them organise Covid testing in one of their areas. We jumped on the opportunity and fine-tuned our software to customise to their needs. The results spoke for themselves, and more and more NHS trusts joined up to use the software. When it became apparent that the UK was going to be the first to start vaccinating, SimplyBook.me put the full force of their development and support teams on setting up the software so it would work for vaccinations in the best way possible.

"The project leader and team we've been working with at the NHS, are outstanding in their work and organisation. I sincerely hope the UK administration understands the quality of all the people working behind the scenes so that everything works as planned. They are incredibly professional and demand nothing less than perfection" said Ingvar Gudmundsson founder and VP-Sales at SimplyBook.me. "It is a privilege to work with such dedicated people who are doing their utmost to deliver the best."

"It is now early 2021, and we are proud to have taken a direct part in the fight against the virus throughout the past ten months. The cherry on the top is knowing that we are now being used for vaccination scheduling, processing millions of bookings in only the first few weeks since it started. We were always confident that we had built a great flexible software, adaptable to be used in all sorts of situations. This original vision has helped us grow faster than ever, keep all staff fully employed, and finally be at the forefront in the fight against the biggest plague of the last century."

SimplyBook.me is one of the world's top booking systems a 360-degree software service which acts as a growth tool for SMEs, health organisations and educational institutions. The SimplyBook.me mission is bringing people and service businesses together by enabling them to easily book their services online no matter where, when or which.

