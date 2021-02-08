Chambless Johnston Featured in Exclusive Interview

JOHNSON CITY, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Chambless Johnston, an experienced internal medicine physician and entrepreneur, was recently featured in an interview with Ideamensch. He shared insights he has learned throughout his career.

Dr. Chambless Johnston is the founder and CEO of East Tennessee Recovery, a community- based treatment center and one of the largest Office Based Opioid Treatment (OBOT) facilities in Tennessee. Before founding East Tennessee Recovery in 2012, he was a hospitalist in local hospitals and acted as the medical director of the Clinch Valley hospitalist program.

In the interview, Dr. Johnston explained that the idea for East Tennessee Recovery came from his days as the medical director of a hospitalist program, when he saw the lack of outpatient clinics in addiction medicine treating the whole patient and the lack of continued of care. His constant desire to make a difference kept him up at night. With the help of his wife, Emmalea Johnston, he launched his first clinic. Today, the organization comprises four facilities in two states that collectively treat over 2,000 patients per month.

He also explained how he brings ideas to life.

"Put the concept on paper, so you can wrap your mind around it. Research the market. Know who your competitors are. Make your concepts wanted by the patients/clients. You have to invest time, not money," said Chambless Johnston.

"Start with a small test market and see which way makes you more efficient, then run with it. Work as often as possible, if you are not doing it, your neighbors are."

Dr. Johnston further shared some advice that he would give to his younger self.

"That's complicated because God has placed hardships and events to shape, mold, and prepare me for now. I look at life different now because of all those experiences," said Chambless Johnston.

"I'm grateful for them. I guess I would tell myself stay humble but learn not to be humbled to your knees."

For more information, visit https://chamblessjohnston.com/.

About Chambless Johnston

Dr. Chambless Johnston has 15 years of experience as an internal medicine physician and is the founder and CEO of East Tennessee Recovery. He obtained his undergraduate degree from East Tennessee State University and obtained his medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean in St. Maarten. He then completed his rotations in New York and Los Angeles. He completed his internal medicine residency at East Tennessee State University and its affiliated hospitals. Dr. Johnston worked as the medical director of the Clinch Valley hospitalist program and as a hospitalist in local hospitals before opening his first OBOT in 2012. As a leader in the outpatient addiction industry, East Tennessee Recovery is now one of the largest OBOT's in the state of Tennessee.

