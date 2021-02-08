Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Leak - East Africa Metals schafft den Ausbruch!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RF8V ISIN: US1416191062 Ticker-Symbol: R7Y1 
Tradegate
05.02.21
19:31 Uhr
34,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,00035,00022:37
35,20035,80022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC34,4000,00 %
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC57,25+7,01 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.