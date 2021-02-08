SPAN Enterprises: File Form 7004 to Extend your Form 1120-S, 1065 Deadline up to 6 months using ExpressExtension

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / On March 15, 2021. Businesses throughout the country will be required to file an assortment of business tax returns with the IRS. Most commonly are the Forms 1120-S and 1065 for S-Corporations and Partnerships. Given the current economic climate and the changes that businesses have been adjusting to over the last year due to COVID-19, many businesses may need additional time to gather the information needed to complete their business income tax returns.

These organizations have the option to apply for a Form 7004 Extension. Upon approval, the IRS grants an additional 6 months for these organizations to complete their tax returns. As this is an automatic extension, the IRS requires no reason why a business chooses to apply for an extension, they also approve the extension easily provided that Form 7004 is submitted in a timely manner and contains accurate information.

ExpressExtension provides businesses with a simple and speedy solution for e-filing the Form 7004 with the IRS. ExpressExtension is an authorized e-file provider that provides a user-friendly filing process. When filing Form 7004, users can expect an easy-to-follow, interview-style format. The cloud-based software allows filers to complete their extension form in minutes and receive instant IRS approval for an automatic six-month tax extension.

To ensure accurate filing, ExpressExtension allows any users with a rejected Form 7004 to retransmit to the IRS free of cost. ExpressExtension also caters to CPAs and Tax Professionals who require volume-based filing and elevated features. For more information, check out this video.

SPAN Enterprises CEO and Co-founder Agie Sundaram states, "ExpressExtension provides the perfect solution for business owners of all sizes and even tax professionals that will be filing extensions on their clients' behalf this March. With over a decade of e-filing IRS Tax Extensions and thousands of filers each year, ExpressExtension is ready for another busy season."

SPAN Enterprises, the creator of ExpressExtension, is an industry leader in software solutions for IRS filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN proves that big ideas can grow in a small town. The new year marks a decade of prosperity and service for SPAN Enterprises. With existing Business Management Software such as TruckLogics and Unitwise, and e-filing applications such as ExpressTruckTax, TaxBandits, and ACAwise, SPAN Enterprises is on the frontlines of innovative applications. Learn more at http://www.spanenterprises.com.



