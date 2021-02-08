SPAN Enterprises: ACAwise Prints and Mails Your ACA Forms 1095 To Recipients Before The March 2, 2021 Deadline

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / ACAwise offers a complete, full-service ACA reporting solution for Applicable Large Employers (ALE), Third Party Administrators (TPA), Certified Professional Employer Organizations (CPEO), Government Entities, and other Service Providers.

With years of e-filing experience and clients across a variety of industries, ACAwise is prepared to carry out ACA reporting for the 2021 tax season and is still accepting new clients.

In addition to generating ACA Form 1095-C codes required for Form 1095 and e-filing ACA Form 1095-B/C with the IRS and mandated states, we also offer solutions for delivering your recipient copies.

The IRS mandates that employers and health coverage providers must distribute the copies of ACA Form 1095-B/C to the recipients. It is important that these recipient copies are distributed by the deadline for businesses to maintain their IRS compliance.

These are the ACA reporting deadlines that all filing organizations should be aware of:

Recipient Copy Deadline - March 2, 2021

Deadline to E-file with the IRS - March 31, 2021

ACAwise offers simple solutions for your recipient copies. We offer printing and mailing services complete with USPS Address Validations. These validations confirm that every recipient copy is being mailed to an address that exists in the USPS database. If any errors are found during validation, ACAwise notifies you of the errors and requests you to send the correct address. ACAwise ensures that all recipient copies are distributed before the IRS deadline, March 2, 2021.

When asked about the upcoming ACA deadlines, Agie Sundaram, CEO, and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ACAwise, stated, "Distributing employee copies of Forms 1095 can be a particularly difficult task for employers, with a large margin for error. ACAwise takes that burden off of employers, so they can instead spend their time on revenue-building activities for their organization".

SPAN Enterprises, the creator of ACAwise, is an industry leader of solutions for IRS tax filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN proves that big ideas can grow in a small town. With Business Management Software such as TruckLogics, Unitwise, and PayWow and several e-filing products like ExpressTruckTax, ExpressIFTA, and TaxBandits, SPAN Enterprises is at the forefront of innovative applications. Learn more at http://www.spanenterprises.com.

