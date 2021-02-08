TaxBandits Provides 1099 and W-2 Corrections Solution For Tax Year 2020

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Each tax year minor mistakes go unnoticed on 1099 and W-2 Forms. As employers begin to notice their errors, they must correct them and submit the updated information to the respective federal and state agency. In addition they must furnish their employees and independent contractors with an amended form. Employers that neglect to correct these errors are at risk for penalties. To alleviate the stress of submitting corrections, TaxBandits facilitates a quick and simple process.

Form 1099 Corrections

Payers can file 1099 corrections with TaxBandits regardless of what E-file Provider they used to file their original Form 1099 and even if they paper-filed the original return. While there is no separate corrections form for the Form 1099, filers can easily make corrections to their 1099-NEC and 1099-MISC with TaxBandits.

TaxBandits will print and mail an amended 1099 return to your recipient or payers can choose to provide their recipients with secure online access to view and download their amended forms.

Form W-2 Corrections

TaxBandits supports Form W-2c, the corrections form required for W-2 filers. With bulk uploading, employers of all sizes and tax professionals can easily tackle large amounts of data. Plus, TaxBandits automatically generates the summary Form W-3c for the user's records.

TaxBandits makes the corrections process as simple and painless as possible. With built-in data checks, print/mail solutions and online access options, the application provides a complete solution for organizations of all sizes to meet their filing needs. Additionally, TaxBandits clients can be confident that their needs are being met at the most reasonable price. W-2 corrections start as low as $0.50 per form.

When asked about tax season, SPAN CEO and Co-founder, Agie Sundaram states, "We want to thank all of our clients as we finish up our busiest and most successful tax season yet. We also want to remind them that we are here throughout the corrections process, providing the same great features and customer service.

SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of TaxBandits, is an industry leader of solutions for IRS tax filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN proves that big ideas can grow in a small town. With Business Management Software such as TruckLogics, Unitwise, and PayWow and several e-filing products like ExpressTruckTax, ExpressIFTA, and ACAwise, SPAN Enterprises is at the forefront of innovative applications. Learn more at http://www.spanenterprises.com.

