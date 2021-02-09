Gee Sheepskin, a Company that Offers Genuine Outdoor UGG Boots and More, Pivots from Popup Shop to Online Store

Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Owner of Gee Sheepskin Transformed His Popup Shop to an E-Commerce Website

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Steve Simpson, the owner of Gee Sheepskin, a supplier of genuine UGG branded and Australian made indoor and outdoor UGG boots, is pleased to announce the opening of his e-commerce store.

Simpson noted, Gee Sheepskin started as a popup shop in the Castle Towers shopping centre. He enjoyed meeting customers at the temporary and movable location, and he enjoyed providing a good variety of UGG boots at the small but successful location.

Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, many popup shops in malls were suddenly forced to shut down, including Simpson's location inside Castle Towers.

Even though some shopping centres have re-opened with social distancing guidelines and other safety measures in place, many people are not comfortable shopping in person and continue to be less likely to visit a mall.

These reasons, along with a desire to continue to serve his valued customers, inspired Simpson to switch gears from a popup location at Castle Towers to an e-commerce website. Gee Sheepskin is now fully online, Simpson noted, and he is pleased to continue to offer his selection of genuine UGG boots to his customers.

"At GeeSheepSkin.com.au, our boots are available in many colours, sizes, styles and fabric options. You can buy them online, without having to leave home," Simpson said.

Simpson said he has been pleased with the response to his new online store; his selection of full calf, mid calf and low calf UGG boots are selling very well, as are the other UGG items including slippers, scuffs, boots for children and adorable and cosy baby booties.

"Nothing beats the feel of real sheepskin against your skin on a cold morning or after a long day on your feet," Simpson said, adding that he invites people who have never experienced UGG boots before to visit his new site and treat themselves, their friends or loved ones to the warmth and comfort of genuine Gee Sheepskin UGG boots.

About Gee Sheepskin:

Gee Sheepskin is a supplier of genuine UGG branded Australian made UGG boots. The company, which had been operating as a popup shop at the Castle Towers shopping centre, is now fully online. For more information, please visit https://geesheepskin.com.au.

