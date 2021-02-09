Can-Cal Resources Ltd.: Can-Cal Resources Announces AGM Date Deferral and Appointment of New CEO

REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Can-Cal Resources Ltd ("Can-Cal" or the "Company") announces a short deferral of the originally planned 11 February 2021 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"). Challenges related to COVID-19 and the SEC's decision to delist Can-Cal from the exchange on 4 January 2021 (see news release dated 22 January 2021) presented unexpected and unique challenges to fully prepare to meet as previously planned. Can-Cal's bylaws require an AGM each year on March 22. However, Richmond Graham said on behalf of the Board of Directors, "We wish to share information with Shareholders much sooner than March 22. While we must defer our AGM at this time we desire to call a meeting in advance of 22 March 2021 and expect we will be able to do so." The company will release news of a revised date very soon.

Can-Cal also announces the resignation of Mr. Casey Douglass as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and appointment of Richmond Graham, P.Eng., MBA, PMP, ICD.D. to the role of CEO effective immediately. Mr. Graham is experienced running mining exploration companies, has held the CEO position of many companies, and currently holds the position of Chair of Can-Cal (see news release dated 22 January 2021).

"It was my sincere pleasure to serve Can-Cal and I look forward to an exciting future for the company." said Mr. Douglass.

Mr. Douglass served Can-Cal as CEO from 2016 and has navigated many challenges during his tenure. The Board wishes to extend its gratitude for Mr. Douglass' leadership and contributions during his time as CEO.

