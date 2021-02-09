Braille Energy Systems Inc. Announces Grant of Options

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSXV:BES) ("BESI" or the "Company"), announced today the grant of 3,000,000 incentive stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants (the "New Grant"). The options are to purchase up to 3,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.23625 per share and expire on February 8, 2026. To the extent that the number of options granted under the New Grant exceeds the number of options permitted under the company's stock option plan, the New Grant is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and of the Disinterested Shareholders of the Corporation (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) and will be presented for approval at the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders.

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds a 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. Braille Battery is an established battery-manufacturing and energy storage company supplying batteries to the professional motor sports industry and the pioneer of a complete line of lightweight high powered battery systems for the transportation market. Braille Energy Systems (BESI) will expand its market penetration into a wider range of market segments that require lightweight, high-performing energy solutions, using the most scientifically advanced materials. For additional information about BESI and Braille Battery products, please visit our website at: www.brailleenergysystemsinc.com or www.braillebattery.com.

