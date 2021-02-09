Nanoform and Herantis sign Biologics Proof of Concept Agreement

HELSINKI, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform Finland Plc, an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, and Herantis Pharma Plc, an innovative clinical stage biotech company, today announced that they have signed a Biologics Proof of Concept Agreement for formulation Proof of Concept projects (PoCs) aiming to enhance nasal drug delivery to the brain of Herantis' CDNF therapies for Parkinson's disease using Nanoform's proprietary biological nanoparticle technology. Nanoform has by this Agreement achieved its near-term business target of "First Biologics PoC project signed in 2021".

The agreed and non-exclusive collaboration is intended to assess the utility of Nanoform's latest nanoparticle platform technology for biologic drugs. The technology was launched in late 2020, post filing of a provisional patent application with the US Patent Office, to enable production of biological nanoparticles as small as 50 nm.

Nanoform will carry out, for compensation on standard commercial terms, formulation PoC projects on Herantis' CDNF molecules leveraging Nanoform's novel platform and its in-house formulation expertise. The goal of the planned collaboration is to develop a formulation that increases the probability of success for enhanced penetration into the brain via the nasal drug delivery route for CDNF.

"We are delighted to finalise the Agreement with Herantis and initiate our partnership together. Brain delivery for biologicals and small molecules is a hugely challenging route of administration and we firmly believe nanoparticles have a key role to play in enhancing and hopefully enabling this. Since the launch of our Biologics nanoparticle technology platform, we have experienced a high level of interest from the industry in exploring how our nanoparticles can potentially enable drug delivery opportunities and solve challenges in this space and we look forward to onboarding further partners both on the Biologics and Small molecules side." said Christian Jones, Chief Commercial Officer of Nanoform.

"Intranasal delivery of CDNF is a key focus for Herantis. One of our important initiatives in this regard is the work with Nanoform to enhance and enable superior formulations of the pioneering new drugs we have developed and is a key and exciting opportunity for Herantis. Initiating this PoC formulation work is a solid start to 2021 and we look forward to evaluating Nanoform's technologies to explore the potential enhancements of the drug delivery applications in this complex and challenging field. It is our hope that this collaboration will open up new possibilities for improving the lives of patients with Parkinson's and other related diseases. We value the opportunity to enter into collaboration with Nanoform and look forward to what the future brings." said Dr. Craig Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Herantis Pharma.

For further information, please contact:

Christian Jones, CCO

Christian.jones@nanoform.com

+44 7804 474771

For investor relations queries, please contact:

Henri von Haartman, Director of Investor Relations

hvh@nanoform.com

+46 7686 650 11

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform's platform technologies. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules' performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services. Nanoform's capabilities include GMP manufacturing, and its services span the small to large molecule development space with a focus on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 562 1806. For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.com

About Herantis Pharma Plc

Herantis Pharma Plc is an innovative clinical stage biotech company with a diverse pipeline of pioneering investigational therapeutics looking to modify the course of debilitating nervous system and lymphatic diseases and break the boundaries of standard therapeutic approaches. Leveraging deep scientific brilliance in protein dysregulation for neurodegenerative diseases, and growth stimulation in lymphatic diseases, Herantis is advancing a rich pipeline of regenerative biological and gene therapies for high impact diseases. These include i. CDNF biological therapy that acts on the proteostatic mechanisms of disease for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases, and ii. Lymfactin VEGF-C gene therapy for restoring lymphatic structure and function for the treatment of oncology related secondary Lymphedema and other lymphatic based diseases. Herantis is pursuing disease modifying treatments that slow, stop, or even reverse the course of diseases, and bring much needed innovation to these underserved diseases. The shares of Herantis are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. For more information please visit https://www.herantis.com

Forward-Looking Statements (Nanoform)

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Nanoform's strategy, business plans and focus. The words may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, any related to Nanoform's business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, competition from other companies, and other risks specified in Nanoform's prospectus published (on May 22, 2020) in connection with Nanoform's initial public offering (the "Prospectus") under "Risk Factors" and in our other filings or documents furnished to the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority in connection with the Prospectus. Nanoform cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nanoform disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Nanoform's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nanoform/r/nanoform-and-herantis-sign-biologics-proof-of-concept-agreement,c3282487

The following files are available for download: