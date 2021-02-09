Relief Therapeutics Holding AG: Relief Announces Resignation of Thomaz Burckhardt as Member of the Board of Directors

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX:RLF, OTCQB:RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company") announces the resignation, effective immediately, of Board of Directors member Thomaz Burckhardt. Mr. Burckhardt has resigned to focus his time and efforts on other professional duties and interests.

Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Chairman of the Board of Relief, commented: "The Board of Directors and I would like to warmly thank Thomaz for his many contributions to the Company over the past years. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

Relief will evaluate potential candidates to serve on the Board of Directors who have substantial life sciences/healthcare experience with respect to appointing a new independent director to fill the current vacancy. The Company will continue to assess opportunities to expand both the Board and Executive Management team in order to optimize Relief's ability to execute on its business strategy going forward.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Currently, Relief is concentrating its efforts on developing new treatments for respiratory disease indications. Its lead drug candidate RLF-100TM (aviptadil) is being investigated in two placebo-controlled U.S. late-stage clinical trials in respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. Relief holds a patent issued in the United States and various other countries covering potential formulations of RLF-100TM.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF.

