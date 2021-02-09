Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, today announced the addition of Andrew Burman as Principal in its European Tax Technology practice. The hiring of Mr. Burman follows other recent strategic hires and acquisitions that have grown the Firm's global footprint and expanded the Value Added Tax, Tax Technology, Property Tax, and Consulting practices in Europe.

Mr. Burman joins Ryan's London office from a global accounting firm with more than 20 years of experience in finance and tax transformation for both corporate and public sector clients. He has managed projects spanning operational change, new systems implementations, data analytics, business transformations, process and controls automation, tax risk management, and other technology-based transformations, working with tax, finance, information technology, and other stakeholders. At Ryan, he will help expand the Tax Technology practice with a focus on adding efficiency and value for clients.

"I am excited to have joined Ryan's fast-growing Tax Technology practice to help our clients make their tax transformation ambitions a reality," said Mr. Burman. "With the increasing need to digitise and future-proof tax functions, I am passionate about helping our clients create and realise their visions for tax in Europe and globally."

With technology playing an increasingly important role in enabling companies to improve tax function effectiveness and efficiency, Ryan is investing heavily in its European capabilities by expanding the size of its operations and leveraging its industry-leading tax technology and process risk/automation infrastructure, including its iLab innovation group. The addition of Mr. Burman also broadens Ryan's capabilities to offer clients tax transformation solutions as well as support clients on an ongoing basis across direct and indirect taxes, transfer pricing, and the full range of finance and tax-related processes.

"Ryan's powerful Assess, Advise, Transform model enables companies to build Tax Centres of Excellence and offers our clients a wider range of tax transformation services to meet their evolving requirements for actively managing their daily operations," said Ryan President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations Jon C. Sweet. "With the ever-increasing need for leveraging technology, we are in the position to offer our clients the most comprehensive range of transformation services in the industry to solve their tax challenges."

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a nine-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 2,800 professionals and associates serves over 17,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organisational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005712/en/

Contacts:

Stacey Underwood

Senior Manager of Content, Communications, and Public Relations

Ryan

+1 972.934.0022

stacey.underwood@ryan.com