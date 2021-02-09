Around 2,400 South Australians will soon be fogging up the bathroom mirror without qualms about the cost of heating water, as Solahart is set to implement a new trial to control hot water systems.From pv magazine Australia Subscribing to off-peak hot water used to mean heating your water at night when electricity prices were at their lowest. Today, with rooftop solar pouring into homes and overflowing into the grid when the sun is highest, the cheap energy tide has been turned. A new trial by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and Solahart will take active control of 2,400 residential ...

