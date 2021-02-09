Enphase expanded its inverter market share in 2020, according to permit and interconnection data across several parts of the United States.From pv magazine USA Enphase steadily expanded its U.S. inverter market share throughout 2020, challenging the sustained grip that SolarEdge has long held. In a recent presentation for Roth Capital Partners, Chris Collins - the founder of Ohm Analytics - discussed inverter market share data across a sample of permit and interconnection sources in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Texas, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C. The numbers for ...

