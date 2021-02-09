Abingdon Health PLC: Abingdon Health signs collaboration and co-marketing agreement with Abcam

Abingdon Health signs collaboration and co-marketing agreement with Abcam

York, and Cambridge U.K. 09 February 2021: Abingdon Health (AIM:ABDX) ("Abingdon" or "the Company"), a leading international developer and manufacturer of high quality and effective rapid tests, has signed a collaboration and co-marketing agreement with Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM; AIM:ABC) ("Abcam"), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools and reagents.

The Parties intend to establish a collaborative strategic relationship to enable them to identify and maximise opportunities for the provision of each Party's respective products and services, including the wider Abcam reagent portfolio and Abingdon Health's rapid test contract development and manufacturing services.

Under the terms of the agreement, Abcam will be the preferred supplier to Abingdon of gold nanoparticles and custom conjugation reagents and services, for the Company's lateral flow assays. Custom conjugation reagents will include a combination of an affinity binding reagent such as an antibody, and signal reagents such as the colloidal gold which provides the colour output in a lateral flow assay. Securing a reliable source for custom conjugation reagents ensures reliable supply chains of critical reagents for customers of Abingdon by providing access to the reagents, colloidal gold and specialist conjugation services of Abcam.

Chris Yates, Abingdon's Chief Executive Officer, commented:"Abcam is a global leader in the supply of biochemical reagents, a critical component required in the manufacturing of our lateral flow tests and we are delighted to have signed this agreement with them. At a time when there is a shortage of such reagents in the market, this agreement secures a key supply chain for us. This will also ensure our partners and customers will have certainty of delivery when they come to us to manufacture their tests. We also look forward to working with Abcam to identify and service their customers' lateral flow contract development and manufacturing requirements."

Mennah Moustafa, Abcam's VP of Business Development, commented "We are excited to be collaborating with Abingdon Health to provide critical components for their lateral flow tests. As Abingdon's source of key reagents and custom conjugation, we believe the combination of our global reach and complementary capabilities and expertise will enable more assay developers to access this core rapid diagnostic technology. We are looking forward to working together to enhance access and help secure long-term critical reagent supply to customers of Abingdon's contract development and manufacturing services."

About Abingdon Health

Abingdon Health is a world leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality rapid tests across all industry sectors, including healthcare and COVID-19. Abingdon is the partner of choice for a growing global customer base and takes projects from initial concept through to routine and large-scale manufacturing and has also developed and marketed its own labelled tests.

The Company offers product development, regulatory support, technology transfer and manufacturing services for customers looking to develop new assays or transfer existing laboratory-based assays to a lateral flow format. Abingdon Health aims to support the increase in need for rapid results across many industries and locations and produces lateral flow tests in areas such as infectious disease, clinical testing including companion diagnostics, animal health and environmental testing. Faster access to results allows for rapid decision making, targeted intervention and can support better outcomes. This ability has a significant role to play in improving life across the world. To support this aim Abingdon Health has also developed AppDx, a customisable image capturing technology that transforms a smartphone into a self-sufficient, standalone lateral-flow reader.

Founded in 2008, Abingdon Health is headquartered in York, England.

https://www.abingdonhealth.com/

About Abcam plc

As a global life sciences company, Abcam identifies, develops, and distributes high-quality biological reagents and tools that are crucial to research, drug discovery and diagnostics. Working across the industry, the Company supports life scientists to achieve their mission, faster.

Abcam partners with life science organizations to co-create novel binders for use in drug discovery, in vitro diagnostics and therapeutics, driven by the Company's proprietary discovery platforms and world-leading antibody expertise.

By constantly innovating its binders and assays, Abcam is helping advance the global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which enables new treatments and improved health. The Company's pioneering data-sharing approach gives scientists increased confidence in their results by providing validation, user comments and peer-reviewed citations for its 110,000 products.

With 13 sites globally, many of Abcam's 1,500-strong team are located in the world's leading life science research hubs, complementing a global network of services and support.

To find out more, please visit?www.abcam.com?and? www.abcamplc.com.

