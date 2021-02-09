PARIS & TOKYO, Feb 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, and Worldline, a European leader in the payments and transactional services industry, announce the expansion of their partnership. This established relationship has pivoted to support both the exchange of global ecommerce and the growth of JCB Contactless enablement across Europe.Previously, the two brands coordinated to support digital shopping outside of Europe and worked to enable JCB Contactless in regions such as Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Belgium, and Poland. Now, their collaboration will make room for more of Worldline's merchants to accept face-to-face contactless payments in other European markets from Q2 2021, especially in Nordic regions. Additionally, Worldline merchants around the globe can now welcome online JCB cardmember transactions. JCB's security payment authentication programmes - J/Secure 1.0 and J/Secure 2.0 - will be implemented for online commerce.Worldline and JCB's partnership cements the promise of both companies to provide a simple, enhanced payment experience. Based on the commitment of Worldline, merchants will gain the advantage of 24/7 authorisation of ecommerce, manual and contactless transactions, centralised billing for debit and credit cards and a quick, safeguarded billing process. The JCB Contactless payment solution is compliant with NFC and EMV(R) Contactless Communication Protocols. The number of merchants accepting JCB Contactless is steadily expanding internationally.Roger Niederer, Chief Market Officer Merchant Services of Worldline commented, "Worldline's ambition is to be the partner of choice for merchants. We stand by our customers' side and support their business growth with consumer-friendly and efficient services for their specific needs. Contactless payments and ecommerce are a manifest consumer trend, and I am happy that Worldline is now expanding its global partnership with JCB to apply our advanced payments technology in both face-to-face and ecommerce transactions."Tsuyoshi Notani, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd. said, "We are delighted that our positive relationship with Worldline has afforded us the opportunity to expand in not only one but two areas where our cardmembers are showing a spend preference - in contactless payment for face-to-face sales and through secure, easy-to-use ecommerce platforms. This is an exciting step for our 140+ million cardmembers and Worldline's extensive merchant community. It is our sincere hope that this collaboration will support recovery and growth across every region, especially in light of the challenges the pandemic presented."*In some countries, SIX Payment Services and Bambora, who both became part of Worldline at the end of 2018/2020 respectively, are operating under those brands.*EMV(R) is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 35 million merchants in the world. JCB cards are now issued in more than 20 countries and territories with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information: www.global.jcb/en/About WorldlineWorldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide. With its global reach and its commitment to innovation, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and third-party acquirers as well as public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies in all sectors. Powered by over 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and secure solutions across the payment value chain, fostering their business growth wherever they are. Services offered by Worldline in the areas of Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services; Financial Services and Mobility & e-Transactional Services include domestic and cross-border commercial acquiring, both in-store and online, highly-secure payment transaction processing, a broad portfolio of payment terminals as well as e-ticketing and digital services in the industrial environment. In 2019 Worldline generated a proforma revenue of 5.3 billion euros. worldline.com. SIX Payment Services has been part of Worldline since the end of 2018. Bambora has been part of Worldline since the end of 2020.JCB Press Office:JCB International/EuropeContact: India StoneEmail: istone@jcbeurope.euPhone: +44 020 7087 4754JCB (Head Office in Japan)Contact: Kumiko Kida, Ayaka NakajimaEmail: jcb-pr@jcb.co.jpPhone: +81 3 5778 8353Worldline Press Office:Contact: Susanne Stoeger, Head of Communications Merchant Services, WorldlineEmail: susanne.stoeger@worldline.comPhone: +43 171701 6524Source: JCBCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.