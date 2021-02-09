The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 09.02.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 09.02.2021Aktien1 GB00BYWKBC49 Alpha Growth PLC2 DK0061031895 Scandion Oncology A/S3 US02116A1043 Alset EHome International Inc.4 CA21852Q6022 Cordoba Minerals Corp.Anleihen/ETF1 USL0427PAD89 Atento Luxco 1 S.A.2 AU3SG0002421 Treasury Corp. of Victoria3 SE0015530712 HLRE Holding Oy4 DE000NLB3PE1 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-5 DE000NLB3PD3 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-6 CH0593893925 First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C7 US74340XBS99 Prologis L.P.8 XS2297882644 Vattenfall AB9 US15238RAG74 Central American Bank for Economic Integration10 USY1968PAA31 Danaos Corp.11 XS0351489579 Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V.12 XS2181900734 Erste Abwicklungsanstalt13 XS1875280387 FMS Wertmanagement14 XS1700386060 FMS Wertmanagement15 US30254WAP41 FMS Wertmanagement16 US361448BG72 GATX Corp.17 XS1690650392 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank18 XS1908251322 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank19 XS2010038060 Peach Property Finance GmbH20 US69370RAL15 PT Pertamina [Persero]21 US69370RAK32 PT Pertamina [Persero]22 XS0264824375 Siemens Financieringsmaatschappij N.V.23 US302154DF38 The Export-Import Bank of Korea24 CA918423AW48 VW Credit Canada Inc.25 LU1954152853 Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF -Daily Hedged to EUR - Acc