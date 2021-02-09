Anzeige
09.02.2021 | 08:31
Baskerville Capital plc: Admission of Security to Trading

DJ Admission of Security to Trading 

Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) 
Admission of Security to Trading 
09-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ADMISSION OF SECURITY TO TRADING 
The following security will be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth market with effect from 08:00, 09/02/2021. 
Name of Issuer: Baskerville Capital plc (to be renamed Oberon Investments Group plc) 
Ordinary Shares 
ISIN: GB00BDZRYX75 
Symbol: OBE 
EMS: 25,000 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
77 Cornhill 
London EC3V 3QQ 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:          AQSE 
LEI Code:      213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 
Sequence No.:  93189 
EQS News ID:   1166841 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
