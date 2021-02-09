Baskerville Capital plc: Admission of Security to Trading

DJ Admission of Security to Trading

Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Admission of Security to Trading 09-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ADMISSION OF SECURITY TO TRADING The following security will be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth market with effect from 08:00, 09/02/2021. Name of Issuer: Baskerville Capital plc (to be renamed Oberon Investments Group plc) Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BDZRYX75 Symbol: OBE EMS: 25,000 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 93189 EQS News ID: 1166841 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)