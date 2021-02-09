Anzeige
09.02.2021 | 08:31
Custodian REIT plc: Block Listing interim review

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian REIT plc: Block Listing interim review 
09-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
9 February 2021 
 
 
Custodian REIT plc 
 
("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") 
 
Block Listing interim review 
 
Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, provides the following information in 
connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6. 
 
Name of applicant:                                                                             Custodian REIT PLC 
Name of scheme:                                                                                General Blocklisting 
Period of return:                                                       From:                  9 August  To: 8 February 
                                                                                               2020          2021 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:                            7,800,001 
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last      0 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period (see LR3.5.7G):         0 
Equals:  Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:                        7,800,001 
Name of contact:              Ed Moore, Company Secretary 
Telephone number of contact:  +44 (0)116 240 8740

- Ends -

For further information, please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                                                     www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan  Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
                              www.numiscorp.com 
Camarco 
Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 
                  www.camarco.co.uk

Notes to Editors

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10 million at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub GBP10 million lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code:  MSCU 
TIDM:           CREI 
LEI Code:       2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   93187 
EQS News ID:    1166811 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

