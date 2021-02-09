Alphagreen Launches New Service Venture NUOPTIMA

- Services arm 'NUOPTIMA' announced for accelerating highly regulated industries - Multiple healthcare and emerging industry firms join as new signees - Experienced product marketing and advertising executive Ruth Zohrer to join Alphagreen Group's Advisory Board

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphagreen, Europe's leading marketplace for alternative healthcare products, has announced the launch of NUOPTIMA, their new services arm, following a £1.1m raise in seed funding last year.

As part of the Alphagreen Group, NUOPTIMA will help ambitious brands in emerging industries scale faster by providing a full-service growth platform. Key features of NUOPTIMA include:

Reach - SEO, influencer marketing, and paid traffic services

- SEO, influencer marketing, and paid traffic services Convert - Creative services, email marketing, and customer service

- Creative services, email marketing, and customer service Run - Set up and manage CMS, Omnichannel management, and distribution between U.S. and UK as well as UK and EU

With the launch of its new services arm, Alphagreen Group will be focused on helping emerging brands reach their audience faster, convert their visitors into customers, and make operations more cost-effective from a fulfillment and online services perspective.

At the time of public launch, NUOPTIMA already counts several healthcare and wellness brands as its clients, including Infused Amphora, Goodbody, VAAY, Mantle, and CBII (part of the H&H group) as well as fintech brand MarketFinance.

NUOPTIMA was trialled in 2020 with the scaling of Alphagreen.io. In just six months, Alphagreen grew to become Europe's largest CBD and Alternative Healthcare marketplace. With continued CBD and Cannabis market growth at 22% annually - projected to be $100 billion by 2026 - more companies are lining up to utilize the platform to take advantage of the industry's surge.

"By providing an end-to-end platform for brands, covering reach, conversion, accelerated growth, localisation, and fulfilment, we're streamlining a set of disciplines and processes for a booming industry," said Alexej Pikovsky, co-founder and CEO of Alphagreen. "We've seen incredible results with the growth of Alphagreen.io to European market leader, and we're eager to replicate and build on this success with some of the most exciting new startups in emerging healthcare."

To support the growth of Alphagreen Group's portfolio, experienced product marketing and advertising executive Ruth Zohrer has joined the company in an advisory capacity. Ruth was responsible for the buy-side services team for AppNexus (now Xandr) in Europe, and brings integral knowledge on building and scaling platform services to Alphagreen. Additionally, Ruth's wealth of experience in branding, media, and marketing strategy honed through several leadership roles within Mindshare - the Top Media Agency Network according to WARC - provides an indispensable advantage to Alphagreen's development in brand, advertising, and data proposition growth.

"I am delighted and honoured to join the advisory board of Alphagreen Group. Alphagreen's success at building and growing a direct-to-consumer marketplace proposition in a highly regulated industry in such a short timeline is a testament to the excellent capabilities that Alexej and the team have built in-house. The alternative healthcare space is an exciting industry, and I can't think of a team better placed to capitalise on its opportunity than Alphagreen." - Ruth Zohrer.

About Alphagreen Group:

Alphagreen Group is an e-commerce platform and technology provider. The group is focused on emerging e-commerce verticals such as CBD, Medical Cannabis, Nootropics, and Sexual Wellbeing, alongside new exciting brands within the health, wellness and beauty space. Founded in 2019, Alphagreen was born from a passion for health and wellbeing, combined with technology and innovation. Alphagreen is the brainchild of entrepreneurs Alexej Pikovsky and Viktor Khliupko, who encourage you to "Alpha Up Your Life." Alphagreen was created to simplify the entire experience with alternative healthcare products along every step of the consumer journey.

