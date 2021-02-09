Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Leak - East Africa Metals schafft den Ausbruch!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AKRA ISIN: SE0008374250 Ticker-Symbol: FPQ1 
Tradegate
08.02.21
15:36 Uhr
1,950 Euro
+0,059
+3,09 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9621,97509:12
1,9621,97509:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.02.2021 | 09:05
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fingerprint Cards AB: invitation to the fourth quarter 2020 results presentation

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) will host a telephone conference and webcast presentation of its fourth quarter 2020 results, on February 16, 2021 at 09:00 CET. The report will be published at 07:00 CET the same day.

Fingerprints' CEO Christian Fredrikson will present the report together with CFO Per Sundqvist in a combined webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 09:00 CET.
Location: combined webcast and telephone conference.

The report will be available at https://www.fingerprints.com/

The webcast and the presentation material can be accessed through https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bpmivekkwhere it is also possible to ask questions.

For media and analysts: The telephone conference dial-in is +44 (0) 2071 928000 (international participants) or 08-506 921 80 (Swedish participants). Please state conference ID 6669097.

About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment

  • 210209 - Invitation Q420 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e0aac9e7-a1a6-4ce1-98a3-5a0bef119054)

FINGERPRINT CARDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.