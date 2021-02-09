Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2021) - Moovly Media Inc. (TSXV: MVY) (OTC PINK: MVVYF) (FSE: 0PV2) ("Moovly" or the "Company"), by way of update, is pleased to announce that its paid Education subscriptions have grown more than 300% year over year. Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce it has now reached approximately 3.7 million total registered users on its platform.

Strong organic growth in the education technology sector as well as the more recent and urgent need for such technology during the pandemic have resulted in fully-paid Moovly Education subscriptions increasing 302% in the last 12 months. As a sector, the global e-learning market is expected to reach $337 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 9.1%. As an example of a sector that relies heavily on video for its transmission, revenue in the MOOC (massive open online course) sector has increased from $5 billion 2 years ago to projected revenues of $21 billion in 2025 (National Centre for Education Statistics, 2020).

The recent addition of Moovly's Zoom-style collaboration and communication tool has also proven to be a key element of this growth, being especially useful in the education sector. Moovly's clients can use this communication tool in conjunction with their existing Moovly subscription, thereby dispensing with the need for a second, separate service.

Moovly CTO Geert Coppens notes: "Moovly is ideally positioned to benefit from the explosive growth in the education technology sector. The sector is growing rapidly and the changes that we are currently seeing due to the particular demands of the pandemic are expected to continue long after this current crisis is over."

Moovly is the leading provider of creative cloud-based tools to create compelling marketing, communications and training videos and video presentations. Moovly's advanced Studio Editor with millions of assets seamlessly integrated (via partnerships with Getty Images & Storyblocks) is all you need to create engaging video content to promote, communicate or explain your product, service or message. Moovly's API and Automator technologies allow third parties to automate parts or all of the content creation process, including mass video customization, personalized videos (video version of mail merge), automatic content creation or updating by connecting data sources. With clients including users from over 300 of the Fortune 500, small businesses, freelancers and Ivy league universities, Moovly is an intuitive, cost effective choice for DIY creation of engaging video-based content.

