09.02.2021
09.02.2021 | 09:27
Modulaire Group is considering strategic and financing options

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to recent press reports, Modulaire Group confirms that it is considering its strategic and financing options, which may include a potential IPO. No decision has been taken as to whether to proceed with any such transaction.

About Modulaire Group

Modulaire Group is the leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We create smart spaces for people to live, work and learn. Our business is designed to help customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements. Modulaire Group has operations in 25 countries with approximately 250,000 modular space and portable storage units and 3,400 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe and Scandinavia, Elliott, Advanté and Carter Accommodation in the United Kingdom, BUKO Huisvesting, BUKO Bouw & Winkels and BUKO Bouwsystemen in The Netherlands, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

For further information:
Media enquiries:
Tulchan Communications
modulairegroup@tulchangroup.com
+44(0)207 353 4200

